Sustainable mobility for the island of Ischia: the new award launched by PIDA

L’PIDA association is looking for ideas for sustainable mobility in Ischia and, to find creative and sustainable proposals, throw a prize with which he wants to lay the foundations to lighten the often congested vehicular traffic, which in recent times has lowered the quality of life on the island.

Interested parties are invited to submit project ideas sustainable mobility planning that look at the different morphological characteristics of the island, its urban fabric, the areas that define it and a series of critical issues such as the difficulty of making changes to a consolidated road system, the limited offer of public transport or a higher motorization rate compared to the Italian average.

The tourist vocation of the island makes it essential solve these problems according to the environmental and landscape characteristics, through a balance between the needs of visitors and those of residents, between the social and rural needs of the territory.

Specifically, the association intends to collect proposals for change the current mobility system of Ischiaso as to promote a virtuous process of improving the quality of life, respecting the territory and increasing tourist attractiveness.

Projects must have strategies that aim at dissemination of sustainable mobility models with low environmental impact, which will inevitably have a positive impact on the quality of life of residents and tourists. The example to look at is the one defined by the European Council in 2006, according to which it is necessary to focus on transport systems that correspond to economic and social needs, minimizing the negative effects on the environment.

Participants will have to foresee solutions for the movement of passengers and goodsfor the transit of tourist busesfor the rationalization of mobility flows and for the maintaining attractiveness.

To achieve the goal it will be necessary to take into account technology, management of intended uses, transport policies and people’s behaviour. This last factor, in particular, is very important for the success of a project, and this is why raising awareness of the issue of sustainability and environmental impact is essential.

The call is open to professionals, students or groups and is not anonymous.

Registration, costs and deadlines

Participants must provide the payment of the fee of 20.00 euros and send the enrollment application they processed by 30 July 2023.

Project documents required

For participation, you are free to present the project with the communication or graphic system (presentation power point, video, technical graphs etc.) that can best express the basic idea of ​​the project, accompanied by descriptive relationship (A4 format – max 20 pages) which adequately illustrates the project choices, possibly integrated with study sketches, diagrams, photographs, etc.

Award

The winning project will be granted a prize of 5,000 euros.

The Jury will also assign “mentions” to projects deemed worthy.

The results will be announced by September 2023.

+ info: www.pida.it

