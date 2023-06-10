How to make peperonata lighter, you will no longer have digestion problems

Are you madly in love with peppers? Well, in the following article we will explain how to make the peperonata lighter, you will also eat it in the evening!

Peperonata is a side dish loved by many, although it can be a little indigestible. But is it really the peppers to blame? Let’s find out all the tips to make it more “acceptable” and tasty.

Peppers, nutritional characteristics

Peppers are a food rich in nutritional characteristics beneficial for our body.

Peppers represent one valuable source of vitamin C, which plays an important role in boosting the immune system and aiding in iron absorption. Plus, I’m great source of vitamin A, which contributes to eye and skin health.

Bell peppers also contain B vitamins, which are important for energy metabolism and nervous system health. They are low in calories and contain fiber, which aids digestion and digestion intestinal regularity.

This fruit is also a good source of antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress and protect cells from damage. Finally, they are naturally free of saturated fat and cholesterol, making them a great choice for a healthy and balanced diet.

Peperonata is a typical side dish of Italian cuisinecharacterized by a rich flavor and composed exclusively of vegetables, making it perfect for a vegan diet.

Although it is considered one of the most indigestible dishes of the culinary tradition, it still remains one of the most appreciated and prepared in different versions throughout the peninsula, from Liguria to Sicily.

The difficulty of digestibility of peperonata is attributable to three foods that contain substances that prolong digestion: peppers contain solanine, garlic contains allicin and onion fibers.

How to make peperonata lighter

An important precaution to make the peperonata more tolerable is to remove the external skin of the peppers. It is advisable to peel them raw with the help of a potato peeler, since in this way they will not only be less indigestible, but yes they’ll also cook in less time than the skin-on version.

As an alternative, it is possible pass the peppers in the oven or over a high flame, like that of the stove, to burn the peel and remove it more easily. It is important to remember that even the internal white filaments and the seeds of the peppers must be removed.

It is possible to opt for a substitute for the onion using leeks, or, for those who like the traditional flavor of peperonata, it is possible use the red Tropea onion instead of the white one.

In addition, it is advisable to pay attention to cutting the onion: avoid cutting it parallel to the grainin order to avoid that they remain intact and are more indigestible.

Garlic? Best to avoid

The garlic in the peperonata can be avoided altogether, if you prefer (bear in mind that in some regional recipes it is not even foreseen), or you can cook it with the skin on and then remove it before serving. Another option is to open each clove and remove the inner core, which is harder and more compact and it can slow down the digestive process.

How to make peperonata lighter: Sicilian recipe

Pepperonata recipe its Sicilian variant is considered by many to be the most delicious. In this version peeled tomatoes are used instead of tomato puree the olives are added.

Let’s find out together the doses for 4 people for this recipe, perfect for the summer.

1,5 kg peppers (preferably yellow and red)

700 gr peeled tomatoes

150 gr onions (the coppery ones from Montoro are excellent)

130 gr olive nere

4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

2 sprigs of basil

q.b. fine salt Instructions To prepare the Sicilian peperonata, put the oil in a large saucepan and let it heat over low heat. Add the chopped onion and cook until translucent, stirring occasionally to prevent burning.

Take the peppers, already peeled and deprived of seeds and internal filaments, and cut them into pieces. Add them to the pan along with the onion. Leave them to flavor for a while and then add the peeled tomatoes, breaking them up roughly. Mix all the ingredients well together.

Add most of the black olives, reserving a few to set aside for later. Also add the basil and season with a pinch of salt. Mix well, cover the saucepan and bring to a boil.

Now, remove the lid and cook over low heat for about 35-40 minutes. If the preparation gets too dry, you can add a little hot water.

When cooking is almost complete, add the olives you had set aside and some remaining fresh basil. Turn off the heat and let it cool slightly. The peperonata is delicious served warm.

Wines to accompany the Sicilian peperonata

The Sicilian pepperoni it is a dish full of intense flavors, so it is recommended to combine it with wines that are able to support and enhance these tastes. Here are some suggestions of Italian wines to consider to accompany Sicilian peperonata:

Nero d’Avola – This Sicilian red wine is perfect for enhancing the flavors of peperonata thanks to its full-bodied structureto the aromas of ripe red fruit and spicy notes.

Frappato – Another great choice for peperonata is the Frappato red wine, light and fresh, with notes of crunchy red fruit and a pleasant acidity that goes well with the flavors of the peperonata.

Grillo – If you prefer a white wine, the Sicilian cricket it is an excellent choice. It is a fresh and aromatic wine, with hints of tropical fruit and citrus, which offers a nice contrast to the intense flavors of the peperonata.

Cerasuolo di Vittoria – A red wine produced in the Vittoria area, in Sicily, it’s a great choice for peperonata. This wine, obtained from a blend of nero d’Avola and frappato, offers a combination of red fruits, spices and a lively acidity.

Etna Red – If you want to dare a little more, you can opt for a Etna Red, a wine produced on the slopes of Etna. This elegant and complex red wine, characterized by hints of red fruit, aromatic herbs and minerals, it can add a special touch to your peperonata.

Remember that the choice of wine also depends on your personal tastes, so don’t hesitate to experiment and find the combination that best suits you!