Woman who died of cancer arranges for the purchase and forgiveness of medical debts

A 38-year-old New York woman left an exceptional final request for her loved ones even after her passing from cancer. Casey McIntyre’s husband posted a message on social media after her death, asking friends to celebrate her life by helping to pay off the medical debt of others. McIntyre specifically requested to purchase medical debts and then destroy them, aiming to give back in light of the excellent care she received while also recognizing that many people in the United States do not have access to medical care. Her husband’s message sparked a fundraiser through the non-profit RIP Medical Debt, ultimately raising more than $180,000 to buy $18 million in medical debt.

RIP Medical Debt seeks to erase debt purchased from hospitals, health care providers, and the secondary debt market by buying millions of dollars of debt for a fraction of the original value. Donated dollars roughly translate to approximately $100 in debt each. Casey McIntyre’s story is unique, as rarely does the organization see a campaign launched after someone passing away. The reality of medical debt in America is “terrifying,” according to Casey’s husband, Gregory, who observed high charges in her care paperwork despite having good health insurance and receiving excellent care at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

McIntyre and her husband were inspired by a video showing a North Carolina congregation destroying about $3 million in medical debt. This act of compassion after Casey’s close call in May inspired her to continue pursuing her vision of helping others in the face of her own illness. Although she passed away last week, McIntyre’s last few months of home palliative care were incredibly meaningful, allowing her extra time to cherish moments with her family and to organize this noble tribute and debt jubilee.

An analysis from the non-profit KFF revealed that nearly 1 in 10 American adults owe at least $250 in medical debt. The total of about 23 million people includes 11 million who owe more than $2,000. Casey McIntyre, a book editor, began receiving treatment for ovarian cancer in 2019 and spent three months in the hospital last year. Her family hopes to continue her legacy of giving back and supporting others in need.

