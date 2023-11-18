Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz Face Off in ATP Finals 2023 Semi-Final Showdown

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to face off this Saturday, November 18th at 3:00 p.m. ET USA in the second semi-final of the ATP Finals 2023. Jannik Sinner has already qualified for the decisive match after beating Daniil Medvedev, and the winner of the Djokovic-Alcaraz match will emerge as the next finalist. Viewers can follow the action live on USA Sports World for minute-by-minute updates from the match in Turin.

Both players have faced difficult moments in the tournament and were on the verge of being eliminated. Djokovic, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the ATP ranking, finished second in the Green Group with a 2-1 record. Meanwhile, Alcaraz, who is ranked No. 2 on the circuit, advanced as the winner of the Red Group also with a 2-1 record. The head-to-head record between the two players is tied at 2-2, with Djokovic winning their last encounter in the Cincinnati finals in August. This sets the stage for an exciting clash between the two top-ranked players in the world.

The upcoming match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz promises to be a thrilling showdown, and fans will be eagerly awaiting the outcome. Stay tuned for live updates on this highly anticipated semi-final match of the ATP Finals 2023.

