Former senator Mario Castaño died in prison

Former Liberal senator Mario Castaño, who was held in La Picota prison due to his alleged participation in acts of corruption with ramifications in at least six departments, died, apparently, due to a heart attack.

Chestnut, a former congressman who managed to get re-elected in the Senate on last March 13 with the support of Liberal Partybut who never took office, died in the aforementioned prison institution, as confirmed by the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec) this Saturday November 18th.

Castaño’s legal situation became complicated after the Special Investigation Chamber of the Cut Supreme Court ordered his capture for his alleged participation in a network of corruption that he would have orchestrated contracts irregularly in several entities nationwide.

Opting for the early sentencing, Castaño accelerated the legal process, leading to the suspension of the investigation stage by the Court’s Investigative Chamber. The focus was on the projection of the sentence, and finally, the Supreme Court of Justice issued a condemning ruling for 19 crimesincluding conspiracy to commit a crime, embezzlement by appropriation, undue interest in the execution of contracts, among others.

The Court expressed in its ruling: “Aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime, as perpetrator, aggravated fraud as determiner, embezzlement by consummated appropriation, in some events as intervening co-author and others as determiner, embezzlement by attempted appropriation as determiner and concussion as author.

Castaño was serving a 15-year sentence in La Picota for said crimes and had also been fined a millionaire.

