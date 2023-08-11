Wonder Woman 3, James Gunn to Gal Gadot: “You have nothing to fear”, but there would be no film in development | Cinema

The rumors about a possible return of Gal Gadot in the role of Wonder Woman in the DC Cinematic Universe they have been chasing each other for months now, since that is Wonder Woman 3 was canceled and James Gunn and Peter Safran became presidents of DC Studios.

In recent months there has been talk of the possibility that the actress would once again play the role of the DC Amazon, and recently, on the occasion of the launch of her new film Heart of Stoneshe herself confirmed that she is ready to return to the part.

Another interview with Gadot was released today, published on Flauntin which the actress says she was reassured by Safran and Gunn about her return:

I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran. What they told me, and I quote them, was: “You are in the best of hands. We will develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. We adore you as Wonder Woman – you have nothing to fear.” So all that remains is to wait.

The interview, however, was carried out more than a month ago, when the actors’ strike had not yet begun. In all of this, Variety e Collider they’ve both just released pieces reporting from reliable sources that no Wonder Woman movies are currently in development at DC Studios, and that Gunn and Safran have no plans to make one in the new DC Universe. The TV series Paradise Lost, prequel to the saga of Wonder Woman.

Sources cited by Variety say that “nothing has ever been promised to Gadot about the film, nor have there been definitive conversations about her return.”

