Xiamen Public Transport Group Adjusts Bus Routes to Improve Efficiency and Reduce Duplication Rate

Xiamen Bus Routes Undergo Adjustments to Optimize Efficiency

Xiamen, China – In an effort to improve the efficiency of bus operations and reduce duplication with subway lines, the Xiamen Public Transport Group has announced adjustments to several bus routes starting from August 12. Among the changes, 13 bus lines including Line 11, Line 29, and Line 33 will be optimized and adjusted, with the addition of 325 new routes.

The aim of these adjustments is to minimize the duplication rate between regular bus and subway lines and to address congestion in densely populated areas of the bus network. The changes are expected to enhance the overall efficiency of the city’s public transportation system.

One of the notable route adjustments is Line 11, which will now travel from the ferry bus station to the bus station at the cruise home port. Line 29 will be modified to travel via Huizhan South Fifth Road and Yanwu Bridge. Similarly, Route 33 will change its route from the railway station (Hudong) to the east gate of the park, and then proceed through Tiyu Road, Hubin East Road, and Hubin South Road.

Other significant modifications include Route 47, which will run from Xiamen University West Village to Xiamen University (South Putuo), and Route 91, which will change its course from Guanyinshan Operation Center to Qianpu Bus Station. Route 97 will now travel from Wuyuanwan West Bus Station to Shitoupi Mountain.

Additionally, Route 113 will have a minor adjustment as it will stop at Lianban North Station (towards Zhaishang). Furthermore, the first bus at Wenping Villa will depart earlier at 6:30, instead of the previous time of 6:32. Route 116 will change its starting point from the Xiamen Port bus station to the train station (Hudong), and Route 127 will now begin at the ferry bus station instead of the railway station (Hudong).

Some routes will see changes in their destinations, such as Route 751, which will run from Xiamen University (South Putuo) to the bus station of the Convention and Exhibition Center. Route 890 will travel from Haicang Street to Haicang Junction Station. Moreover, Route 951 will start from the first wharf and then proceed to the Metro Torch Park via Gangzhong Road. The M12 Road will now commence at Huoju North Road and end at the Metro Torch Park.

Lastly, the Xiamen Public Transport Group has introduced a new line, Route 325, which will operate between Xiamen Port Bus Station and Dongpu Sanli. This new addition aims to cater to the growing transportation needs of residents and enhance connectivity within the city.

With these adjustments, Xiamen’s public transportation system is poised to offer improved services and facilitate smoother commutes for its residents and visitors. The Xiamen Public Transport Group encourages commuters to familiarize themselves with the updated bus routes and schedules to ensure a seamless journey.

