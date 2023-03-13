Home Health worker dies crushed by beam
Another accident at work (in 2022 there were over a thousand victims). In Frattaminore (Naples) a 50-year-old worker, Luigi Monti, died crushed by an iron beam while carrying out some welding. The drama took place in the premises of a company in via Spagnuolo. The causes of the accident have yet to be ascertained: the carabinieri have launched investigations to clarify the dynamics and employment position of the man.

Uil Campania: “A massacre, we can’t go on like this” “It is a massacre, so we cannot go on. It is necessary that the government decides on the establishment of a special prosecutor’s office for accidents at work because we cannot accept that homicides are considered accidents”. Giovanni Sgambati, secretary general of Uil Campania and Naples, says so regarding the fatal accident that occurred in Frattaminore. “In this country – adds Sgambati – manslaughter in the workplace is recognized. All our prevention, training and information activities are not enough with the increase of inspectors. We need to start having a more defined attitude to hit those who do not respect the rules on safety. We will never tire of asking for it, we will continue our battle for zero deaths at work. It’s a question of civility”.

