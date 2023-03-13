In a recent financial report, Digital Bros. revealed when console gamers can expect to play Crime Boss: Rockay City. The filing reveals that the game will remain an Epic Games Store exclusive until an unconfirmed date in June 2024, which is the month when the game will likely hit Steam and other PC storefronts. As for the console version, the game will debut on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles in a few months (June 2023).

“The PC version of Crime Boss will be released exclusively on the Epic Store until at least June 2024. The console version will be available in June 2023.

The report also added that the game is “One of the Group’s largest investments through its in-house studiowhich is designed in such a way that“Recurring extra content production”will get the game supported, and as Digital Bros. hopes, “The next few years”Continue to generate income.

Will you play Crime Boss: Rockay City when it hits PC on March 28, or wait for the console release in June?