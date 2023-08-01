Home » World Health Organizations Focus on Encouraging Breastfeeding in the Workplace for Global Health Improvement
World Health Organizations Focus on Encouraging Breastfeeding in the Workplace for Global Health Improvement

Breastfeeding Rates on the Rise Globally, Aim to Reach 70% by 2030

In recent years, the practice of breastfeeding has seen a significant increase in popularity around the world. According to a statement by Catherine Russell, general manager of Unicef, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), the percentage of breastfeeding has risen to 48% globally in the past decade.

To further promote this important practice, the two organizations are focusing on the need to encourage breastfeeding in the workplace during World Breastfeeding Week 2023. Their goal is to reach a breastfeeding rate of 70% by the year 2030.

Several countries have already made significant progress in increasing their breastfeeding rates. The Ivory Coast, the Marshall Islands, the Philippines, Somalia, and Vietnam have all achieved large increases in breastfeeding rates. This highlights the fact that progress is possible when breastfeeding is protected, promoted, and supported.

However, there are still barriers that need to be addressed to ensure that women and families do not give up on breastfeeding. Russell and Ghebreyesus emphasize the importance of removing these barriers and supporting breastfeeding mothers. They note that supporting breastfeeding in the workplace is crucial, and policies such as paid maternity leave, breaks for breastfeeding, and designated rooms for mothers to breastfeed or pump milk can create a supportive environment. These policies not only benefit working women and their families but also have economic benefits for employers, reducing absences related to maternity and lowering hiring and training costs.

The importance of breastfeeding for the survival and development of children cannot be understated. Breast milk protects infants from common contagious diseases, strengthens their immune system, and provides essential nutrients for their growth and development. In fact, infants who are not breastfed are fourteen times more likely to die before the age of five compared to their breastfed counterparts.

With the rising popularity of breastfeeding, it is encouraging to see efforts being made to support and promote this important practice. By creating breastfeeding-friendly environments in the workplace and addressing the barriers that women and families face, the global breastfeeding rate can continue to increase, ultimately benefiting the health and well-being of children worldwide.

