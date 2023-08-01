1MORE Launches New FIT Series Open Sports Earphones: Introducing the S50 and S30 Models

1MORE Launches New FIT Series Open Sports Earphones

Hong Kong-based audio company 1MORE has recently launched its latest FIT series open sports earphones, featuring two models: the high-end Fit S50 and the entry-level Fit S30. With their impressive features and affordable price points, these earphones are set to make a mark in the market.

The Fit S50, priced at HK$999, boasts several innovative technologies that enhance the audio experience. The directional sound transmission ring design wraps around the ear, focusing the sound and reducing leakage, resulting in a clearer listening experience. The earphones also feature internal and external dual magnetic circuits, a DLC-like diamond diaphragm moving coil unit, and AI ENC intelligent call noise reduction, providing users with dynamic and immersive sound quality. Designed for comfort, the S50 weighs only 10 grams, has an ergonomically-shaped earhook, and is equipped with a memory wire for easy adjustability.

Furthermore, the Fit S50 comes with the Sonarworks personalized preset function, allowing users to choose from 12 preset sound effects based on their music preferences. With IPX7 waterproof specifications, users can also enjoy their favorite tunes during sweaty workouts without worrying about damage to the earphones.

On the other hand, the Fit S30, priced at HK$499, is the entry-level model of the FIT series. It features a 14.2mm large DLC diamond-like diaphragm moving coil and an IPX5 waterproof design, making it resistant to sweat and water splashes. The S30 also incorporates ENC environmental call noise reduction technology, ensuring clear call quality by accurately collecting human voices and minimizing background noise. With a battery life of up to 10 hours and the ability to last up to 30 hours with the charging box, users can enjoy uninterrupted music during long workouts.

Both models come in two color options: Starlight Gray and Galaxy Black, and are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology for seamless connectivity. The Fit S50 and Fit S30 have also undergone rigorous testing to meet the high-quality standards set by 1MORE.

The FIT series earphones are perfect companions for sports enthusiasts and music lovers alike. With their exceptional features and competitive prices, 1MORE continues to deliver innovative and affordable audio solutions to its customers.

For full specifications and further details, please visit the official 1MORE website.

