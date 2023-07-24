World Health Summit 2023: “A Defining Year for Global Health Action” / Registrierung …

World Health Summit

Climate change and health, pandemic prevention, digital technologies for global health care, the priorities of the G7/G20 countries in global health and 75 years of WHO are the focus of this year’s World Health Summit in Berlin. From October 15 to 17, 2023, leading international representatives from politics, science, business and civil society will discuss the most important issues under the motto “A Defining Year for Global Health Action”. More than 300 speakers and 4,000 participants from all over the world are expected on site.

WHS 2023 speakers include:

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO) Karl Lauterbach, Federal Minister of Health, Germany Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany Steffi Lemke, Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection, Germany Nísia Verônica Trindade Lima, Minister of Health, Brazil Inger Ashing, CEO, Save the Children International Kevin Ali, CEO, Organon Jagan Chapagain, Secretary-General, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Christian Drosten, Director, Institute of Virology, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin Omnia El Omrani, Youth Envoy to the President, 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27) Sunao Manabe, President and CEO, Daiichi Sankyo

WHS 2023 key topics include:

Learning from COVID-19 for Future Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Recommitting to Universal Health Coverage Sustainable Health for People and Planet G7/G20 Measures to Enhance Global Health Equity and Security Harnessing the Power of Digital Technologies for Global Health

The World Health Summit is the world‘s leading international conference on global health. The goals of the WHS are to develop innovative solutions to improve global health, to promote exchange, to implement global health as a central political issue, and to advance the global health debate in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The forum was founded in 2009 at the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. The World Health Summit 2023 is under the patronage of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. President of the World Health Summit is Prof. Dr. Axel R. Pries, International President of the Year 2023 is Prof. Dr. Adnan Hyder, George Washington University, USA.

