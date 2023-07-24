Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram page

Fans of Britney Spears, who was recently beaten by the NBA star’s bodyguard, were disappointed to find that the singer’s Instagram page was unavailable. Everyone who tried to access it saw the following announcement: “Unfortunately, this page is unavailable. The link you followed may not be working or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

Apparently, Spears decided to quietly close her account on the popular social network without explaining why. There have been no scandalous posts on Britney’s page lately, except for the rather strange story she dared to tell.

Spears posted a photo of Brad Pitt and accompanied it with the following text:

“We all have our family problems, but I have a wonderful family! My mom and dad were an incredible couple when they were young…shockingly hot!!! I’m sharing this photo because he looks so much like my uncle, it’s creepy! When I was growing up, my father’s two brothers lived with us. When I was 2 years old, the one identical to this photo helped potty train me… My miniature baby toilet was bright yellow, but one day when I sat on it, the seat cracked and cut my little bum! All I remember is that my uncle took me in his arms, we looked in the mirror together, and he said: “Don’t cry”!!!”

This post appeared on June 8. Spears then temporarily closed her account. But soon it became available again.

Recently, Britney has been receiving congratulations every day in connection with the release of her new song. She recorded the hit Mind Your Business together with the cult musician will.i.am. Fans and media are raving about the song.

At the same time, Britney practically did not promote the hit, but only posted will.i.am’s posts in her Instagram followers.

“FACTS” previously reported that Spears named the release date of her memoir “The Woman in Me.” The book will appear in US stores on October 24, 2023. Fans rush to place orders for memoirs. Everything points to the fact that “The Woman in Me” will become a bestseller this fall.

