World Health Summit with new management / Media Manager Carsten Schicker becomes …

The new managing director of the WHS Foundation GmbH and thus of the World Health Summit will be the strategy expert and media manager Carsten Schicker from May 15th.

Schicker succeeds Dr. Jörg Heldmann, who is leaving the World Health Summit at his own request after 10 years. Under his leadership, the World Health Summit has grown into one of the world‘s most important forums for global health.

“I am pleased that the World Health Summit has gained a proven strategy expert in Carsten Schicker as Managing Director. He has more than 15 years of experience in the management and strategic development of large and complex organizations. With him, we will develop a leading international global health event into a central and active platform on which solutions to the challenges of global health are promoted. My big thanks go to Jörg Heldmann, who played a central role in making the World Health Summit already a flagship event for ‘Global Health – made in Germany together with the world‘,” says Prof. Dr. Axel R. Pries, President of the World Health Summit.

“I would like to thank Prof. Pries and the CEO of the Charité Prof. Kroemer for the trust they have placed in me and I am very much looking forward to continuing the success story of the World Health Summit together with them. The last few years in particular have shown that the key to solving many Problems of global health lie in international exchange and cooperation between science, business, politics and society. The World Health Summit offers the ideal platform for this,” says Carsten Schicker about his new role as Managing Director.

Schicker was most recently Head of Strategic Corporate Development at the Bauer Media Group and before that held various management positions at the media, service and education company Bertelsmann. The 49-year-old lawyer and trained journalist began his professional career at the consulting firm McKinsey.

The WHS Foundation GmbH, which is behind the World Health Summit, is a 100% subsidiary of the Charité. As Managing Director, Schicker reports directly to the representative of the shareholder, the Chairman of the Board of Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Prof. Dr. Hey Kroemer.

The World Health Summit was founded in 2009 to mark the 300th anniversary of the Charité and takes place every year in October in Berlin. The international strategy forum for global health brings together leading representatives from politics, science, the private sector and civil society from around the world to set the course for a healthier future.

The World Health Summit 2023 will take place from October 15th to 17th in Berlin and online. More than 300 speakers and 4,000 participants from over 100 nations are expected on site. The entire program with more than 50 sessions is also available live digitally.

Central topics of the World Health Summit 2023:

Accelerating Progress Towards Universal Health Coverage

G7/G20 Measures to Enhance Global Health Equity and Security

Sustainable Health for People and Planet

Learning from COVID-19 for Future Pandemic Preparedness and Response

Harnessing the Power of Digital Technologies for Global Health

Shaping Global Health Architecture and Financing

World Health Summit 2023

15. – 17. October

JW Marriott Hotel Berlin

Stauffenbergstr. 26

Berlin, Germany & Digital

www.worldhealthsummit.org

Information on the start of media accreditation will be announced in good time. Online participation is possible without prior registration.

