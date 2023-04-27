Platense and Estudiantes open the 14th. date in Vicente Lopez

Platense and Students of La Plata they open the 14th date of the championship Professional League.

After the first half, Estudiantes won 2-1 with goals from Mauro Méndez and Mauro Boselli, after 3 and 31 minutes respectively.

For the local midfielder Vicente Taborda discounted, after 40 minutes.

With this partial victory, Pincha reaches 24 points and would be fifth in the table. The Squid would be in 16th place, with 17 units.

The match will be played under the arbitration of Nicolás Ramírez and the following line-ups:

Platense: Ramiro Macagno; Nicholas Morgantini, Ignacio Vazquez, Marco Pellegrino and Sasha Marcich; Franco Diaz, Ivan Rossi, Nicolas Castro and Vincent Taborda; Nicholas Servetto and Ronaldo Martinez. DT: Martin Palermo.

Students (LP): Mariano Andújar; Leonardo Godoy, Santiago Núñez, Luciano Lollo and Zaid Romero; Benjamin Rollheiser, Santiago Ascacibar, Jorge Rodríguez and Gastón Benedetti; Mauro Mendez and Mauro Boselli. DT: Eduardo Dominguez.

