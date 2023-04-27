Considerations before trying to imitate the Territorial Control Plan

The strategy called Territorial Control Plan (PCT) led, ordered and promoted by President Nayib Bukele in El Salvador, is already the subject of studies in universities, study centers, colleges of higher strategic security studies, criminological schools, organizations related to the public security and national defense on several continents, some countries do it to develop an academic review and from security principles, others as part of intelligence and counter-intelligence exercises.

Being South America where there is greater interest and other countries in Central America that no longer only want to listen but also analyze and study the so-called “Bukele method” to begin to try to balance the different crises that some countries experience in matters of public security and sovereignty. Last week, the president of Costa Rica announced at a press conference before national and international media “Operation Costa Rica Segura” which essentially contains the main axes of the strategy promoted in El Salvador, local and foreign media could not stop comparing and mention the strategy implemented by President Nayib Bukele, and many openly claim to be a copy of the PCT, which is late, and seems more like a reaction to pressure, or to the data against the president and his officials from security institutions.

In less than twenty-four hours, the Costa Rican police organized and sought alliances with union forces to develop separate protests, rejections and threats to what was announced by President Rodrigo Chaves. The result, the police won the fight, and the government backed down. in this part announced to the nation and the world. Because they have an unmotivated police force and in precarious conditions.

The example of Costa Rica, and the decision of President Chaves, shows that the PCT strategy cannot be “copy and paste”, it is not only emulated, replicated or rotated by presidential decree or order. As a comprehensive strategy designed in El Salvador, created in our country, it has pillars, axes, and principles as well as conditions, it must also have strategic leadership.

The PCT strategy has results, evidence, indicators, data, statistics, and above all the approval of the majority of the Salvadoran population, its advances cannot be denied, no one can refute them and they have a clear downward trend in 2023 compared to the best year that was 2022.

Wording: Ricardo Sosa

Criminology and security expert

YouTube: Ricardo Sosa TV

@jricardososa

Fb: expertoensecurity

www.ricardososa.net