Home » World Kidney Cancer Day, let’s not hold back knowledge
Health

World Kidney Cancer Day, let’s not hold back knowledge

by admin
World Kidney Cancer Day, let’s not hold back knowledge

A series of interviews collected on the street in search of answers to questions about the function of the kidneys, their position and the shape of these organs that are fundamental for human health and life. Simple questions, but often you don’t know how to answer. The video was launched on the occasion of World Kidney Cancer Day, the world kidney cancer awareness day established by the International Kidney Cancer Coalition (IKCC), which this year is celebrated on June 15, by Ipsen in collaboration with ANTURE, the National Association of Kidney Cancer Patients. The campaign is titled “Let’s not brake knowledge” and aims to raise awareness of the entire population on the importance of knowing one’s body.

In 2022, over 12,000 new cases of kidney cancer were diagnosed in Italy, of which 8,100 were randomly identified. Thanks to the new therapies, five-year survival is 71% among men and the same among women: today in Italy there are about 144,400 people who live with this pathology, 97,200 men and 47,200 women. Furthermore, more than 50% are cured if the tumor is detected early.

Kidney cancer, chronicity is increasingly possible

by Dario Rubino

“As an association we have chosen to collaborate on the project Let’s not brake knowledge because we firmly believe in the value of raising awareness. ANTURE is committed to supporting patients and their families not only by providing assistance, but also by promoting the dissemination of verified scientific information”. commented Tonia Cinquegrana, President of the patient association ANTURE. “Furthermore, we are more than convinced that collaboration is a highly effective tool to ensure that some pathologies, such as kidney cancer, are told correctly to everyone”.

See also  Ukraine: explosions in Kiev, alert in 14 regions - Europe

Kidney cancer, let’s not hold back knowledge

news/giornata_mondiale_tumore_del_rene-404545083/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_404551515&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>



You may also like

Intersurgical Spa/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio...

Large majority for fundamental health care reform

Altered gut microbiome early indicator of Alzheimer’s –...

Emilio Fede does not arrive in time for...

Cosmetic products that cause illness [Testbericht] – Health...

Pharmaceutical associations: Automatic substitution endangers the biotech location

Diabetes, vaccination recommended for children and adults

Premature ejaculation: with these exercises you last longer

Waking up late is bad for your health...

ADUC – Health – Article

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy