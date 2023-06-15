World Kidney Cancer Day, let’s not hold back knowledge

A series of interviews collected on the street in search of answers to questions about the function of the kidneys, their position and the shape of these organs that are fundamental for human health and life. Simple questions, but often you don’t know how to answer. The video was launched on the occasion of World Kidney Cancer Day, the world kidney cancer awareness day established by the International Kidney Cancer Coalition (IKCC), which this year is celebrated on June 15, by Ipsen in collaboration with ANTURE, the National Association of Kidney Cancer Patients. The campaign is titled “Let’s not brake knowledge” and aims to raise awareness of the entire population on the importance of knowing one’s body.

In 2022, over 12,000 new cases of kidney cancer were diagnosed in Italy, of which 8,100 were randomly identified. Thanks to the new therapies, five-year survival is 71% among men and the same among women: today in Italy there are about 144,400 people who live with this pathology, 97,200 men and 47,200 women. Furthermore, more than 50% are cured if the tumor is detected early.

“As an association we have chosen to collaborate on the project Let’s not brake knowledge because we firmly believe in the value of raising awareness. ANTURE is committed to supporting patients and their families not only by providing assistance, but also by promoting the dissemination of verified scientific information”. commented Tonia Cinquegrana, President of the patient association ANTURE. “Furthermore, we are more than convinced that collaboration is a highly effective tool to ensure that some pathologies, such as kidney cancer, are told correctly to everyone”.