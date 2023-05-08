World Mental Health Day: Why we should take our mental health seriously

The stigma of mental illness in society is decreasing. Nevertheless, far too many people are still content with their mental suffering instead of taking action. An appeal to rethink.

“How are you doing?” Most of the time, if there is no obvious – i.e. physical – ailment, we answer this question with a simple “good”. Steep thesis, but it is often an outright lie. We are confronted with a number of crises these days that are so omnipresent that they do not even need to be repeated in this text. The result: the present begins to scratch our well-being.

One more reason to finally focus on our mental health. And no, this does not mean what has been happening for months: more public attention to depression and other mental illnesses. That is of course also right and important – and should definitely remain part of our social interaction. But another level of attention is much more important: the individual.

Only other people have depression



We now regularly read in the media about people with mental illnesses. And yet we tend to take our own mental health for granted – and prefer to suppress an imminent imbalance rather than take care of our psyche. So the stigma in our society is decreasing, while the stigma is still stuck in our heads.

A depression? It only hits other people. anxiety disorder? After all, everyone is a little scared. Eating disorder? Nonsense, I’ve got everything under control! We humans are true masters at putting our mental health on the back burner until the soul is screaming for help. It is not for nothing that the waiting lists for psychotherapists in Germany are currently mercilessly overcrowded.

We are what we think



Experts also assume a high number of unreported cases. So by people who struggle with themselves every day, but still don’t think about seeking professional help. Although the key to a better life is often just a phone call – and, admittedly, a little waiting – away, many people choose to just endure their suffering.

Sure, everyone has bad days. But we shouldn’t be content with fighting from one day to the next. Nobody has to live a life of exhaustion, depression and hopelessness. Because life has so much more to offer if we are only willing to face the problems. And yes, especially when it comes to problems related to our psyche.

Maybe you know the saying: “We are what we think.” It’s true. The way we look at the world has a major impact on how we perceive and experience our entire life. But if depression or anxiety disorders cast a dark shadow over this perception, then this wonderfully colourful, varied and lovable world in which we live quickly becomes a horror trip.

When the negative takes over



A scenario that far too many people are currently experiencing. This is mainly due to the fact that it is so difficult for us to act in good time when a shadow lies over the sunny side of life. Because we’ve all learned that life isn’t just a pony farm. But it’s also not a battlefield where there are only losers. Life is colourful. Unfortunately, due to evolution, we tend to see the negative and overlook the positive.

But if the negative gets so out of hand that hardly anything positive is perceived in one’s own life, then one quickly feels lost in today’s society. After all, it is suggested to us everywhere that only a functioning and hard-working member is also a valuable person. While physical ailments are still tolerated here as an “excuse” for a failure, the situation is still different when it comes to mental problems.

This is mainly due to the image of psychiatry that was placed in our childhood cradle. Who doesn’t know the cliché of the madman in the padded cell who has lost control of his life? Despite being so unrealistic, it has stuck in the minds of many. This leads to a fundamental problem: Anyone who has a mental illness these days can use many role models on social media and in the media, but often still does not accept that they are affected.

The problem with self-stigmatization



Self-stigmatization often weighs too heavily. It is no longer just the acceptance of the existence of mental illnesses in our society, but also the acknowledgment of the fact that one now belongs to the circle of those affected. That one is suddenly part of a minority that walks through the world with an affliction that is often invisible to other people. A world that is otherwise primarily concerned with the visible. Above all, this requires courage.

Yes, we live in a harsh society that actually longs for more gentleness and understanding. But as long as we don’t start using exactly these attributes when dealing with other people, that probably won’t change either. So: be careful. Have understanding – with yourself and others. Show compassion and take warning signs seriously. This is the only way that the collective mental burden can eventually give way to a healthy and happy togetherness.

The fact is, we all have worries. We all have problems and fears that sometimes make life difficult for us. We struggle with decisions that we either made or didn’t make. Fighting with people who have crossed our path and left wounds. Or procrastinate with the life we ​​have chosen. Sometimes, however, these normal feelings take on dimensions that go well beyond normal. And yes, it can really happen to anyone. No one is exempt from the blows of fate, no one is safe from mental or physical illnesses.

Grow beyond yourself!



It is all the more important that we treat ourselves and each other with care. People with mental illness are not weak or inferior, they simply have an illness. As soon as we really understand and internalize that mental problems do not change a person’s value, we create space for a new way of dealing with our own worries.

When we can untie the knot in our heads when it comes to mental health, when we understand that there is nothing wrong with feeling down and needy and weak, then we get it we have the chance to really grow through personal crises. And who knows, maybe at some point we’ll literally grow beyond ourselves – as individuals and as a society.