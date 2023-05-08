AMS Osram is gearing up for a re-evaluation

The semiconductor and sensor manufacturer is going through difficult times, which is reflected in the price decline. But he has taken the first steps to improve the situation. That makes him an exciting turnaround candidate.

Something is wrong with AMS Osram. This is shown by the course development and the rating. Since the peak in March 2018, shares have lost more than 90%, while the Swiss stock market is up around 30%. Looking at valuation, AMS Osram has an enterprise value (EV) of just four times next year’s estimated operating profit at Ebitda level. The VAT Group, which is also largely active as an equipment supplier in the semiconductor sector – the measure of all things in its niche – is rated by the stock exchange with a ratio of EV to Ebitda for 2024 of 26.