As we all know, Xbox boss Phil Spencer (Phil Spencer) loves to play games so much that he even got caught playing games in a meeting. In a recent interview with Bloomberg Studio 1.0, he mentioned that he now spends about 15 hours a week playing games.

Spencer talked about his gaming habits, saying that he goes to bed early now, so he can only play about 15 hours a week, an average of about 2 hours a day, specifically, one hour a day on weekdays, Play games on weekends for a long time. He is not as “powerful” as players think.

This answer may surprise players, because as long as you follow his account (P3) on XBOX, you will find that he often plays various games, especially “Destiny 2” he has played thousands of hours every week. 15 hours of gameplay seems too little for a player.

