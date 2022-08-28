Microsoft has been attracting players with its Game Pass subscription service for the past few years, and with the unstable PS5 supply, many PS players have switched to the Xbox Series X or Series S arms. Earlier this month, there was news that Microsoft was testing the Xbox Game Pass Family service plan in Ireland and Colombia, allowing players to share the various features of Game Pass with their families.

Plan with friends

Yesterday, the whistleblower Aggiornamenti Lumia revealed on Twitter that the monthly fee plan in this test will be launched in the name of “Game Pass Friends & Family”. From the name, we can know that the new plan no longer restricts subscribers to share with their families, but can live with different friends share account. It is temporarily known that players can share Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family with their relatives and friends in a “Plan” mode. The only limitation is that all members need to be in the same country.

Average monthly fee is $40 per person

The news indicates that Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family will be based on the current Ultimate plan, and you can invite up to 4 additional people outside the main account, and all players in the “folded Plan” will receive the same features and benefits of the Ultimate plan. It is pointed out that the monthly fee for the Friends & Family plan is US$24.99 (equivalent to HK$196), except that each person does not need HK$40, which is nearly half the current discounted price of HK$79 for the personal version of Ultimate.

Source: techviral