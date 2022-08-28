Fitness is one of the protagonists of Avanti another. But do you know what job he does in life? Unthinkable!

Fitness is one of the best known representatives of Avanti another. The program, which mainly deals with entertainment, is entrusted to the conduct of the magistral Paolo Bonolis. The latter, as a true television expert, has decided to be joined by funny shoulders – beyond Luca Laurenti. Among these there is also Fitness. The boy, beyond the role he plays in the top broadcast of the Mediaset schedule, also does a job that you really would never imagine seeing him like this.

Over the years, many characters belonging to Paolo Bonolis’ show have nourished themselves on the fame of the latter and consequently have become known in turn. Then there are those rare cases of members of the cast of Avanti an other who preferred not to immerse themselves completely in the world of entertainment while actually being part of it already. Remained more on the sidelines, perhaps they are happier with the life they lead regardless of the Mediaset program. Even for Fitness it must be the same … But why? What’s his job?

Fitness struggling with work that no one expected

Being on television every day gives you visibility even if you don’t want it. There are many members of Avanti another who have tried to stay in the shadows. While some of them have succeeded – and very little is known about them in terms of private and working life, others, on the other hand, despite wanting to go unnoticed, have been “victims” of their own image. In the case of Fitness, such a handsome guy could not fail to be noticed and searched for on all possible and imaginable social channels. Therefore, having found his name on Instagram, it was very easy to go back to a bit of bio. Here’s what we found out.

Although Fitness is not particularly active on Instagram, we managed to catch something. First of all, it is evident that he is leading his life in the capital. Secondly, her muscles are well justified by the work she does. In fact, she owns her own personal gym in Rome, so she probably trains every day or almost every day to get the physical prowess we know well. Do you also want to know her name? Okay, we satisfy you. He is called Matteo Braccani. We will not tell you the nickname used on Instagram but we are sure that you will go and find it. What to say if not … Enjoy!

