Silvia Pini is the first woman to head an orthopedics department in Veneto. She is the third in Italy. Since March 1, you have been the new orthopedic chief of the Dolo hospital, in the province of Venice. She was born in Monza, raised in Mogliano Veneto (Treviso) and lives in Padua “And I dream of the day when this will no longer be news – she says -. The day when, and with this appointment that day has come for me, As a woman I don’t have to prove anything to anyone.When women waste time trying to prove that they are worth more than men, they have already lost.

“I undertake to do my job, to give what I have and what I know. Gender is not a plus or minus. The thing that is missing now, in my specialist branch, is the example of other women at It will be easier for the women who will come later, they will finally have a road already trodden”. On physical strength considered by many to be important in the operating room, you say: “I think it’s not always necessary, on the contrary – he explains -. Instead, ingenuity, the right leverage, calculating the right lines of force are fundamental”.

“The best, the most titled and the most prepared orthopedic among a shortlist of professionals of excellence won the competition – says the director general of Ulss 3 Serenissima, Edgardo Contato -. The fact that the most deserving, for the first time in Veneto and for the third time in Italy, has turned out to be a female doctor, fills our health company with pride”.