At present, there are hundreds of VPN software on the market, especially the names are getting more and more creative. For example, netizens push Laowang VPN is one of them. An overseas node, plus Shadowsocks, Vmess and Trojan encryption technology and registration-free unlimited traffic make it more convenient for you to climb the ladder.





Small three VPN use teaching:

This Xiaosan VPN is different from Laowang VPN, which only uses Shadowsocks (commonly known as: SS). What is more special is that it has more Vmess and Trojan encryption technology to strengthen and break through the blocking restrictions.

And it also focuses on no registration, unlimited streaming and speed, and free lifetime availability, plus there is no bouncing ads, the whole is super fierce, and I don’t know where the revenue comes from maintaining the host.

First, click the link below to go to the download point of Xiaosan VPN on the Github platform. It is not listed on Google Play. Guess it is also to keep a low profile and avoid too much attention?

After opening the App, press NO to operate it. Compared with other VPNs, the interface is more concise, and there is no picture description and design.

Software name: Xiaosan VPN

Mobile App:[Download Point 1][Download Point 2]

Website: https://github.com/sharmajv/vpn

Click the settings in the lower right corner of the picture above, you can see that there are various items of software, network, and overwrite, and there are many kinds of settings that can be changed. This part is for everyone to explore and study.

Click Proxy to select the node, there are multiple items that can be circled above, and then filter from the list below. After selecting, click the lightning bolt in the lower right corner. When the window pops up for the first time, when a connection request appears, press “OK” to set the VPN connection parameters. Write, it means that the IP is changed to VPN spanning springboard connection mode.

As for the part of the internet speed test connection data, I randomly selected the Indian node server. The result is as shown in the figure below. The performance is OK. In addition, it is a free service to avoid abuse and maintain stability. How to achieve a balance between speed and stability is also door knowledge.

<

p style=”text-align: center;”>