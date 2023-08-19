XIV National Congress of Perinatal Medicine: Pushing the Frontiers of Perinatal Medicine

As part of its 40th-anniversary celebration, the Dominican Society of Perinatal Medicine (SODOMEP) has announced its XIV National Congress of Perinatal Medicine. The theme of the congress is “Pushing the Frontiers of Perinatal Medicine.” The event aims to showcase medical and scientific advancements in the field of perinatal medicine. It will be held from June 13 to 16, 2024, at the Punta Cana Convention Center.

Dr. César López, the past president of SODOMEP, will serve as the President of the scientific committee for the congress. The event began with welcoming remarks from Dr. Gladys Cerda, Vice President of the society. During the ceremony, three individuals were honored for their contributions to Dominican Perinatal Medicine and their dedication to training future generations of Perinatologists in the country. The honorees include Dr. Miguel Montalvo, the past president of SODOMEP, Dr. Maria Vargas, and Dr. Leonora Desposito, who are both esteemed teachers in Perinatal medicine in the Dominican Republic.

This congress is an important milestone for SODOMEP, as it showcases the progress and growth of the specialty in the country. It is anticipated to bring together experts, researchers, and healthcare professionals in the field of perinatal medicine to exchange knowledge and promote continuous medical education. The congress will provide a platform for attendees to learn about the latest developments, share best practices, and discuss key challenges and opportunities in perinatal medicine.

The Dominican Society of Perinatal Medicine has been instrumental in advancing the quality of healthcare for mothers and newborns in the Dominican Republic. With their commitment to continuous medical education and the promotion of the specialty, SODOMEP plays a crucial role in improving perinatal care and reducing maternal and neonatal mortality rates in the country.

The XIV National Congress of Perinatal Medicine promises to be an enriching and informative event for all participants. With its focus on pushing the frontiers of perinatal medicine, it aims to inspire innovation, improve patient outcomes, and further strengthen the field in the Dominican Republic.