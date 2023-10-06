Y-pusher: This sex position brings momentum into your love life

To give your love life a new lease of life, it’s often enough to try out a new position. Read here how the “Y-pusher” works.

Sex is probably the most beautiful thing in the world. Some people prefer flowery sex, while for others it can be a bit more serious. If you like to experiment, you should try the “Y-pusher” sex position because it can have a positive effect on your sex life.

“Y-pusher”: This is how the sex method works

During the “Y-press” the woman either sits in bed on the couch with her legs spread. Her partner sits behind her and places his legs on either side of her.

With one hand – ideally with two fingers – he can carefully open the woman’s vulva lips and massage the clitoris with the middle finger of the other hand. This forms a “Y” – that’s why the method has this name.

The woman gets her money’s worth with the “Y-pusher”.

The practice focuses on female desire. The woman really gets going with the “Y-pusher” sex method and can be combined well in foreplay before the actual act of love begins. This method also brings the couple very close – because after all, the woman feels her loved one behind her and the woman can lean on the man perfectly.

Even during the act: pamper your partner with your hands

And you can also pamper your partner with your hands during sexual intercourse itself. For example, you can also caress your intimate area with your hands during sex. The index finger can slide gently backwards and play around the partner’s anus. You can take lovemaking to the next level.