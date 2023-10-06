When do the polling stations open on Sunday?

There is also a state and federal regulation that states that eligible voters cannot go to any polling station. A specific polling station is designated for each person who has the right to vote. The ballot paper must be filled out and thrown in here. The respective location is usually in the vicinity of the registered address of the person entitled to vote. You can find out exactly where you have to go using your voting certificate, which shows which polling station a person can cast their vote at. In most cases, town halls, community halls or citizens’ offices serve as polling stations.

