Yoga and menstrual cycle: 5 poses to relieve pain naturally and effectively

The menstrual cycle can be painful, as well as annoying: perhaps not everyone knows that some yoga positions can help give relief

Once a month we deal with this natural episode that is part of our body. The period accompanies us from very young to a certain age, which means that we have to live with it for years, actually decades. It can be annoying and make us feel a little uncomfortable at times, but sometimes it’s even painful. Did you know that can yoga and, in particular, some positions, help us alleviate the symptoms?

Of course, one important point needs to be clarified. In case of acute and unbearable pain, going to the doctor, to your gynecologist is always the best choice. On the other hand, when it comes to the classic “symptoms” that don’t invalidate our days, then we can try to help ourselves with this discipline, yoga.

Yoga positions that help us relieve the pains of the menstrual cycle

Feeling swollen, aching, even a little lacking in energy and completely normal when our body finds itself “facing” the period. It’s no surprise that some of us become more irritable or sensitive. When the pains start to be felt, perhaps especially in the first few days, these yoga positions can come to our rescue.

Dove position: let’s bend over by extending one leg backwards and keeping the other bent under the body. The hands go to hold the pesto and the back is straight or bent forward, relaxed. We try to resist for at least a couple of minutes and then we repeat the position alternating the other leg.

Child position. Again let’s get on the ground, this time with the lower back resting on the heels. We stretch the torso towards the front, until we can touch the floor with the forehead. We can keep our arms stretched over the head. We breathe deeply in this position, before returning straight.

Bow position. Very similar to that of the child, but in this case our torso must completely touch the floor, shoulders included. We try to keep the heels as close as possible to the lower back, helping ourselves with the hands that will go towards the back of the body to grab the ankles. Again, deep breaths.

Butterfly position. Sit on the floor with your back straight and bend your legs forward so that the soles of your feet touch. We move our hands to the back of the body, on the sides of the thighs. We can lean backwards or forwards to relieve cramps.

Cobra position. We lie on the floor on our stomach and place our hands parallel to the shoulders. Let’s push ourselves upwards, so that the bust, up to the waist, is lifted off the ground. Head facing the wall in front of us and parallel legs extended backwards.