“You and I hand in hand” – breaking latest news

“You and I, facing the world hand in hand”: these are the words that accompany the post of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Facebook on her return from America. In the photo taken on the plane that is taking the premier back to Rome after the mission to the United States where she met US President Joe Biden at the White House, Meloni has her daughter Ginevra in her arms, who accompanied her on the trip to the US . And that she became the involuntary protagonist of a curtain with US President Biden: «Why didn’t you tell me that you would bring your daughter – the president reproached her graciously – we could have organized a visit to the White House». But it was too late: the staff immediately understood that for safety reasons it would have been impossible to set up a reception committee suitable for children on the spot, and so they gave up. But it was an opportunity for Biden to share an intimate aspect with Meloni, the importance of the family.

It is not the first time that the premier has brought the child with her: to the G20 in Bali, in November, Geneva, born from her relationship with the journalist Andrea Giambruno, went with her, arousing quite a few controversies and the angry reaction of the premier: “The question I have for the leaders of this exciting discussion is: so you think that how my daughter should raise is a matter that concerns you? – said the Fdl leader in the post – Because I give you some news: it’s not. I have the right to be a mother as I please and I have the right to do everything I can for this nation without depriving Geneva of a mother. I hope that this answer is enough to make you deal with more relevant matters and vaguely within your competence”. After all, Meloni had anticipated it at the end of the electoral campaign, on August 30 last year: «If I become prime minister I will not give up anything that concerns my daughter Ginevra, who is 6 years old. Women always organize themselves.’

In the afternoon the American channel «Fox News» will broadcast the interview made to Meloni by the presenter Maria Bartiromo who wrote on Twitter: “This Sunday find out what the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told me about the conservative thread that crosses Europe at this moment”.

