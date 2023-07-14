“You are the rapists”: the posters posted under the La Russa law firm in Milan

«El violador eres tu. You are the rapists». L’beraking latest news he says that these signs were posted this morning under the premises and the law firm of Ignazio La Russa. The action, according to the agency, was vindicated by the feminist and transfeminist movement “Non una di meno Milano”. A poster also appeared under the Apophis club via Merlo, the disco where the girl who reported Leonardo Apache La Russa for rape met him. “La Russa father and La Russa jr: you are the violadores”, writes the movement in a note.

He flash mob

“We want to oust La Russa from any public office, we want to close the family premises and the law firm on which their economic and political power is based, we want to requisition their money so that it is donated to anti-violence centers”, it continues. “Non una di meno Milano” makes it known that it has “pointed the finger at the economic and power interests of the La Russa family in Milan: poster ‘The rapist is you‘ have appeared under the nightclubs of Corso Como and the law firm of Porta Romana». The movement also announced therefore a flash mob for tonight at 18.30 in piazza 25 aprile. The slogan was coined by the La Tesis collective in Chile. Up Facebook Non Una di Meno Milano publishes a claim post.

Read also:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

