Autonomous Region Holds Meeting to Implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Instructions and Advance Xinjiang’s Modernization

The Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region held a meeting on July 13th to discuss and implement the important instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of Xinjiang. The meeting, which was presided over by Ma Xingrui, aimed to further reinforce the party’s governance strategy in Xinjiang and promote long-term stability and development in the region.

The meeting followed the first anniversary of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Xinjiang, during which he delivered important speeches and instructions. These deployments reflect the deep understanding and care that General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee have for the people of Xinjiang. They also provide fundamental guidelines for effectively managing and developing Xinjiang in the new era.

Over the past year, the party committee of the autonomous region has prioritized the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions. They have strengthened their political consciousness, ideological consciousness, and action consciousness through education and training. This has allowed them to consistently work towards reform, development, and stability in the region, ensuring the well-being of all ethnic groups residing in Xinjiang.

The party committee emphasized the importance of remembering the entrustment given by General Secretary Xi Jinping and being grateful for his guidance. They stressed the need to forge ahead and embrace innovation to achieve Chinese-style modernization in Xinjiang. This includes maintaining political loyalty, adhering to the Party Central Committee’s decisions, and strengthening theoretical understanding of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of carrying out key tasks in Xinjiang, such as promoting the rule of law, enhancing cultural enrichment, and improving people’s livelihoods. It emphasized the need to build a strong sense of community among the Chinese nation, promote the Sinicization of Islam, and address developmental challenges in southern Xinjiang. The meeting also emphasized the importance of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, building a team of high-quality cadres, and actively implementing the Party Central Committee’s deployment requirements.

Furthermore, the meeting called for a change in work style, with a focus on problem-solving and practical results. It stressed the importance of conducting thorough research, understanding the situation, identifying problems, and implementing effective measures. The meeting urged officials at all levels to enhance their capabilities and continuously strive for new results in implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions.

Overall, the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region underscored the commitment of Xinjiang’s leadership to implementing the party’s governance strategy and achieving long-term stability and development in the region. By studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, Xinjiang aims to set an example of Chinese-style modernization and contribute to the overall rejuvenation of the nation.

