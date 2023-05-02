Home » You can burn body fat while you sleep: how to do it
Health

You can burn body fat while you sleep: how to do it

by admin
You can burn body fat while you sleep: how to do it

When it comes to slimming oh you weight loss, there are many ways to achieve your goal: diet, exercise, stress reduction and so on. However, if you’re looking for a new strategy for your weight loss routine, sleep may be the answer.

Sleep is in fact a crucial factor when it comes to losing weight. Not getting enough sleep, perhaps many of you know, can hinder progress in life weight loss, as it affects the regulation of hormones that control appetite and metabolism. In short, his role is decisive and incredibly complex.

Ma how can you use sleep to burn body fat? Let’s take a look at some simple tips that are easy to put into practice and require minimal effort.

Let’s start with the first: try to have your last meal a few hours before going to bed and fasting until breakfast the following day. This trick can help the body to burn fat instead of glucose for energy during the night. In short, an intermittent fast capable of bearing fruit upon awakening.

Then, keeping the room temperature cool at night can help get your metabolism going and activate brown fat, which burn calories to generate heat. And consequently it helps to lose weight. So before you go to bed, turn down the thermostat and let your body do the work while you rest. With the same principle, a few minutes before going to sleep you can take a cold shower to help refresh the body.

Finally, do a short but intense workout, always before going to bed. It can give a boost to the metabolism, helping to burn calories even later, while you are peacefully sleeping. But remember not to overdo it with exercise, as it could disturb your sleep.

See also  Berlin Film Festival 2023, Golden Bear to 'Sur l'Adamant' by Nicolas Philibert - Il Fatto Quotidiano

You may also like

Concept Medical received IDE clearance to study the...

F1 Vasseur, first podium as Ferrari team principal...

Crazy tricks with your smartphone: you have no...

Malaysia, a tanker known to carry Iranian cargo...

This is how you train your muscles in...

Labor Decree, ok from the CDM. From the...

Artificial intelligence now reads thoughts and translates them...

they teach medicine alongside university professors – breaking...

Gaza, a 6-year-old Palestinian boy mauled by a...

what he said at the Concertone

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy