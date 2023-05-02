It grabs the hottest processors!Corsair iCUE H170i ELITE CAPELLIX XT 420mm Water Cooling Radiator Unboxing Introduction

Thinking of buying a water cooling system for your hot processor? Come! This article is to share with you the iCUE H170i ELITE CAPELLIX XT water cooling system launched by Corsair. Finally, we will demonstrate the installation of two of the most “Hot” processors today: Intel Core i9-13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Processor, as an installation demonstration and performance evaluation, to provide you with a reference for installation and cooling effects~

So without further ado, let’s unbox the Corsair iCUE H170i ELITE CAPELLIX XT water cooling system!

CORSAIR iCUE H170i ELITE CAPELLIX XT Features

1. Zero speed cooling mode 2. CORSAIR iCUE software 3. Copper cold plate optimized for heat dissipation 4. Powerful heat dissipation with fan speed up to 1700 RPM 5. High-performance RGB water pump head, copper cooling plate and 33 super Bright CAPELLIX LED 6, comes with iCUE Commander CORE smart RGB light and fan controller

Corsair iCUE H170i ELITE CAPELLIX XT Unboxing Introduction

I think the color scheme of the packaging box is quite gorgeous, and the RGB lighting effect makes you want to take it home and install it immediately! But it must be noted that you need to confirm that your computer case can be installed, because the product is divided into three sizes, do not think that the three fans are 360mm, the unboxing version of this article is 420mm (there are also 240mm, 280mm, 360mm), the general ATX chassis can hold 360mm!

Take out the water-cooled head and water-cooled radiator for everyone to see~

It can be seen that the FCLGA1700 fixing seat has been installed by default, and the user can disassemble and replace it by himself. The design is quite convenient!

Three 140mm fans should be installed on the side of the radiator

The included iCUE Commander CORE smart RGB lighting and fan controller can be installed to up to six sets of fans!

The AF RGB ELITE fan is very powerful, and the 140mm model will of course have a faster heat dissipation effect than the 120mm. We are very impressed by the efficiency difference between it and 120mm during the actual test!

CORSAIR AF RGB ELITE PWM fans with AirGuide technology deliver massive, low-noise airflow for superior CPU cooling. The anti-swirl blades ensure a more even airflow through the fins of the heatsink, resulting in better heat dissipation!

The workmanship of the fan is exquisite, with many details on the corners, and the screw fixing seat is designed with shock-absorbing rubber pads, so you can’t hear the abnormal sound even if you put your ear close to it during operation!The whole water cooling is running at high speed and only the sound of water flow can be heard, which means that the fan is also designed with low noise

There are also these included accessories, mainly other Intel/AMD processor holder components, and two different styles of water-cooled head light-transmitting versions

The process of installing the fan is quite simple, just prepare the corresponding screws and lock them; it is recommended to use an electric screwdriver to save trouble~

The fan is installed!

fan to fan

After the fan is installed, it can be installed on the case!

But because we don’t have a suitable case to install such a large water cooling system, we can’t present a beautiful picture for everyone~

Installed on Intel platform (Intel Core i9-13900K)

testing platform:

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K Motherboard: Gigabyte Z790 AORUS ELITE AX Motherboard Memory: Team Group T-CREATE 32GB x2 DDR5 Boot Disk: Crucial P5 M.2 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD Processor Cooling System: Corsair iCUE H170i ELITE CAPELLIX XT Liquid Cooling Radiator 360mm Water Cooling System Power Supply: ASUS Strix 1000W Operating System: WINDOWS 11 Professional Edition

Before installation, it is recommended that there is no thermal paste on the processor, and then don’t forget to install the four screws first, so that the water block can be fixed and locked smoothly later

There is thermal paste pre-applied under the water-cooling head (XTM70 with excellent performance), and the thermal conductivity structure of red copper can also be seen here

Fixed it!

Please note that the correct installation direction should be as shown in the picture above. Of course, users can adjust the position of the outlet of the water-cooling pipe according to their own needs, because the water-cooling upper cover can be removed to change the direction or other styles~

The RGB lighting effect is just cool!

The ELITE CAPELLIX XT cooler pump head contains 33 super bright CAPELLIX LED lights, which can work with RGB fans!

There is also an RGB synchronous light effect on the water cooling head, and it can also be used as a system status warning (with software)

Enter the motherboard BIOS screen to show everyone, the temperature of the Intel Core i9-13900K processor is controlled at 34 degrees C, the effect is good enough!

continue reading the report

PCMARK10 basic test score reached 8837 points!

The score of the CrossMark total score came to 2419!

CORSAIR iCUE software

In the past, we have unboxed Corsair’s HX1000i Platinum ATX 1000W power supply, and the iCUE software that can be used to control RGB lighting effects and related equipment monitoring. The iCUE H170i ELITE CAPELLIX XT 420mm water-cooling radiator is the same. You can make good use of the iCUE software to keep track of the processor temperature, fan speed, and water-cooling temperature and other related information, and you can also integrate and adjust the RGB lighting effect!

On the main screen of the software, you can see the relevant real-time monitoring information of the water-cooling equipment and processor, including temperature and voltage. ． , and the fan speed, it is really powerful and convenient!

This is the monitoring screen of the water cooling system

This is the setting related to the connection of water-cooling equipment, including lighting effects (the system will automatically determine how many RGB fans are installed)

Install on AMD platform

Replacing the fixing pieces of different processor sockets is very simple, just remove the original fixing piece (two pieces, plug-in design) and install it again, no need to use screws or “rotate” to fix it~

As shown in the picture above, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor has been installed on the motherboard. Let’s share this hot AMD processor in detail. It is on the iCUE H170i ELITE CAPELLIX XT 420mm water-cooled radiator of Corsair. , Can you effectively control it!

testing platform:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7950X 3D Motherboard: ASUS ProArt X670E-CREATOR WIFI motherboard (BIOS version 2023.4.27) Memory: Team Group T-CREATE EXPERT DDR5 6400 32GBx2 DDR5 (open EXPO) Boot Disk: Seagate FireCuda 520 M. 2 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD Processor Cooling System: Corsair iCUE H170i ELITE CAPELLIX XT Liquid Cooling Radiator Power Supply: ASUS Strix 1000W Operating System: WINDOWS 11 Professional Edition

Through ASUS’ AI Suit software, you can keep track of the processor and related information at any time. For example, the current operating voltage is around 1.3V, and the temperature has reached 50 degrees C (we use a water cooling system, so there is no processor fan data)

Performance test Turn on the performance mode. Before the test, update the latest version of BIOS to correct the problem that the voltage may be too high (the current state has not conducted a rigorous calibration performance test, the voltage is 1.199v, the processor temperature is 44 degrees C, and the processor speed is 1.5 degrees. to 5250MHz)

The single-threaded score is 734, and the multi-threaded score is 14862.8

Tested with Cinebench R23, single core reached 1757 pts, multi-threaded reached 34717 pts!

The scores of X264 and X265 are 88.9 and 109 respectively

Tested with 3DMARK CPU Profile, the multi-threaded score is 14933, and the single-threaded score is 990

Finally, let’s test the overall system performance. Firstly, run the test with PCMARK10 Advanced, and the platform test reached a high score of 6425! !

With the CrossMark test, the total score came to 2189!

Summary of experience

Just buy it! I won’t say much this time. Overall, the installation of the water cooling system is really super simple and smooth! It is completely designed from the perspective of consumers, and I will give 100 points!

The product has four radiator sizes and performance grades to choose from. It depends on which size you need~

This article can catch the hottest processor! Corsair iCUE H170i ELITE CAPELLIX XT 420mm water-cooled radiator unboxing introduction first appeared in computer DIY.