Thanks to an improved medical care situation, it is now possible for people with HIV to lead a largely normal life. Nevertheless, many people have fears and insecurities. They don’t know that HIV is not transmitted through normal interactions between people at work, in everyday life and in their free time. The aim of the joint information campaign of the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG), the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), the German AIDS Aid (DAH) and the German AIDS Foundation (DAS) is therefore to reduce insecurities towards people with HIV.

The nationwide campaign focuses on three people with HIV: Lilian (46), Christoph (31) and Henning (32), who can be seen with their messages on poster motifs. They show that you can lead a normal life with HIV and live together without fear. Lilian asks: “I have medication for HIV. And your solidarity?”. Henning adds: “I can grow old with HIV. Any questions?” Christoph motivates with the message: “I can live with HIV. Pass it on!”

The poster motifs are supplemented by online offers and promotional materials.