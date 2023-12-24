You may have heart problems without knowing it: pay attention to your breathing

Heart Disease: Signs to Watch Out For

Heart disease is a leading cause of death worldwide, including Italy. The disease affects the coronary arteries, which are vital pathways that carry blood to the heart and keep the body active and functional. Unfortunately, symptoms of heart disease can vary greatly from person to person, making it difficult to diagnose.

One of the most common symptoms of heart disease is shortness of breath, which can often be mistaken for other conditions such as asthma or attributed to poor physical fitness. Other symptoms include chest pain (angina), discomfort throughout the body, feeling faint, and nausea. These symptoms can often be traced back to lifestyle, making it possible to adopt preventive measures such as regular exercise and quitting smoking.

To reduce the risk of heart disease, it is important to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Adopting a low-fat, high-fiber diet that includes plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, and whole grains is recommended. It is also important to limit the amount of salt consumed and avoid foods containing saturated fats.

In more complex cases, options such as angioplasty, a surgical procedure that widens narrowed heart arteries, may be necessary. Overall, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and being aware of the signs and symptoms of heart disease can help reduce the risk and severity of this deadly condition.

