You will love this cake for hot days!

As soon as the thermometer has reached the 30 degree mark, we give our oven a little break. Who wants to sweat for hours in the kitchen in the summer heat? Or bake a cake? No thank you! But that doesn’t mean you should miss out on a delicious dessert! Would you like a Raffaelo cake without baking? Quick and easy to whip up and full of flavor – you will definitely make this cake several times for hot days! So, what are you waiting for? Read on and bon appetit!
Raffaelo cake without baking
Creamy and light desserts are in high season in summer and provide a wonderful way to cool down. We have already shown you how to make high-protein ice cream yourself. But if you want to spoil your loved ones with a delicious cake for hot days, then you will love our no-bake Raffaelo cake recipe!
Ingredients
Boden:
- 170 grams butter biscuits, preferably with coconut flavor
- 50 grams coconut flakes
- 100 Gramm Butter
Cheesecake Filling:
- 500 grams double cream cheese, at room temperature
- 400 ml sweetened condensed milk
- 90 grams coconut flakes
- The juice of 1 lemon
- 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
Topping:
- 100 grams of whipped cream
- 100 grams coconut flakes
- Raffaelo chocolates to decorate
preparation
- For the base, crumble the biscuits in a blender or with a rolling pin.
- Melt butter in the microwave.
- In a bowl, mix the butter, biscuits and coconut flakes into a sticky mass.
- Line a 22 cm round springform pan with baking paper.
- Press the bottom of the springform pan down well and place in the fridge.
- For the filling, place the cream cheese and vanilla extract in a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer on low until creamy.
- Add the condensed milk and stir until smooth.
- Then fold in the grated coconut and lemon juice and stir into a creamy mixture.
- Spread the filling evenly over the base and leave to set in the fridge for 5-6 hours.
- For the decoration, whip the cream until stiff, fold in the grated coconut and decorate the cake with it.
- Scatter the Raffaelo chocolates on top and voilà – your Raffaelo cake is ready without baking!
Prepare the Raffaelo cake vegan
Are you vegan and looking for delicious cake ideas for hot days? Then look no further as we will show you how to make vegan no-bake Raffaelo Cake!
Ingredients base:
- 80 grams coconut flakes
- 100 grams ground almonds or other nuts of your choice
- 50 grams of dates, soaked in water
- 20 grams of coconut
Filling:
- 200 cashew nuts, soaked in water for 2 hours
- 400 ml canned coconut milk
- 100 grams coconut flakes
- 20 grams of maple syrup
- 1 TL Vanilleextrakt
Preparation:
- For the base, put all the ingredients in the blender and process to a sticky mass.
- Line an 18 cm springform pan with baking paper and spread the mixture evenly over the base. Place in the fridge while you prepare the filling.
- Drain the cashew nuts in a colander.
- Blend the ingredients for the filling in a blender until smooth and spread evenly over the base.
- Leave to set in the fridge for at least 4 hours and decorate as you like.
- And that’s it – it’s that easy to prepare vegan Raffaelo cake without baking!