You will love this cake for hot days!

As soon as the thermometer has reached the 30 degree mark, we give our oven a little break. Who wants to sweat for hours in the kitchen in the summer heat? Or bake a cake? No thank you! But that doesn’t mean you should miss out on a delicious dessert! Would you like a Raffaelo cake without baking? Quick and easy to whip up and full of flavor – you will definitely make this cake several times for hot days! So, what are you waiting for? Read on and bon appetit!

Raffaelo cake without baking

Creamy and light desserts are in high season in summer and provide a wonderful way to cool down. We have already shown you how to make high-protein ice cream yourself. But if you want to spoil your loved ones with a delicious cake for hot days, then you will love our no-bake Raffaelo cake recipe!

Ingredients

Boden:

170 grams butter biscuits, preferably with coconut flavor

50 grams coconut flakes

100 Gramm Butter

Cheesecake Filling:

500 grams double cream cheese, at room temperature

400 ml sweetened condensed milk

90 grams coconut flakes

The juice of 1 lemon

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Topping:

100 grams of whipped cream

100 grams coconut flakes

Raffaelo chocolates to decorate

preparation

For the base, crumble the biscuits in a blender or with a rolling pin.

Melt butter in the microwave.

In a bowl, mix the butter, biscuits and coconut flakes into a sticky mass.

Line a 22 cm round springform pan with baking paper.

Press the bottom of the springform pan down well and place in the fridge.

For the filling, place the cream cheese and vanilla extract in a large bowl and beat with a hand mixer on low until creamy.

Add the condensed milk and stir until smooth.

Then fold in the grated coconut and lemon juice and stir into a creamy mixture.

Spread the filling evenly over the base and leave to set in the fridge for 5-6 hours.

For the decoration, whip the cream until stiff, fold in the grated coconut and decorate the cake with it.

Scatter the Raffaelo chocolates on top and voilà – your Raffaelo cake is ready without baking!

Prepare the Raffaelo cake vegan

Are you vegan and looking for delicious cake ideas for hot days? Then look no further as we will show you how to make vegan no-bake Raffaelo Cake!

Ingredients base:

80 grams coconut flakes

100 grams ground almonds or other nuts of your choice

50 grams of dates, soaked in water

20 grams of coconut

Filling:

200 cashew nuts, soaked in water for 2 hours

400 ml canned coconut milk

100 grams coconut flakes

20 grams of maple syrup

1 TL Vanilleextrakt

Preparation: