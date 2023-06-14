Killed backpacker Strobel: murder charges dropped

Split

Her ex-boyfriend was considered a suspect in the case of German backpacker Simone Strobel, who was killed in Australia. © NSW POLICE/APP/dpa

How the 25-year-old died remains unclear to this day. The charges against her ex-boyfriend, with whom Strobel traveled around Australia, were dropped.

In the case of German backpacker Simone Strobel, who was killed in Australia in 2005, all charges against her ex-boyfriend, who was accused of murder, have been dropped. This was confirmed by the competent Lismore District Court of the German Press Agency.

In July last year, Strobel’s former partner, who now lives in Perth, Western Australia, was arrested and accused of the murder of his then-girlfriend, with whom he had traveled the country backpacking. He was also charged with obstruction of justice. He was released on bail a few days later because the prosecution, in the opinion of the responsible judge, had not presented sufficient evidence.

Despite intensive investigations, the circumstances of Strobel’s death have not been clarified to this day. In 2005, the 25-year-old teacher from Lower Franconia came to Australia with her boyfriend. Both traveled around the country in a mobile home and were later joined by the man’s sister and her boyfriend. The four were together at a campsite in Lismore, about 700 kilometers north of Sydney, when Strobel suddenly disappeared. Days later, her body was found under palm fronds not far from the campsite. dpa