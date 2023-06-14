Home » Killed backpacker Strobel: murder charges dropped
News

Killed backpacker Strobel: murder charges dropped

by admin
Killed backpacker Strobel: murder charges dropped
  1. Home page
  2. Welt

Created:

Her ex-boyfriend was considered a suspect in the case of German backpacker Simone Strobel, who was killed in Australia. © NSW POLICE/APP/dpa

How the 25-year-old died remains unclear to this day. The charges against her ex-boyfriend, with whom Strobel traveled around Australia, were dropped.

In the case of German backpacker Simone Strobel, who was killed in Australia in 2005, all charges against her ex-boyfriend, who was accused of murder, have been dropped. This was confirmed by the competent Lismore District Court of the German Press Agency.

In July last year, Strobel’s former partner, who now lives in Perth, Western Australia, was arrested and accused of the murder of his then-girlfriend, with whom he had traveled the country backpacking. He was also charged with obstruction of justice. He was released on bail a few days later because the prosecution, in the opinion of the responsible judge, had not presented sufficient evidence.

Despite intensive investigations, the circumstances of Strobel’s death have not been clarified to this day. In 2005, the 25-year-old teacher from Lower Franconia came to Australia with her boyfriend. Both traveled around the country in a mobile home and were later joined by the man’s sister and her boyfriend. The four were together at a campsite in Lismore, about 700 kilometers north of Sydney, when Strobel suddenly disappeared. Days later, her body was found under palm fronds not far from the campsite. dpa

See also  Project "Best Friend" presents its first material La Introspección

You may also like

Neustadt/Aisch | Refugees are accommodated in container village

Amendment of Local Government Act, Mayor Karachi’s request...

Harvesting coffee with sustainability

Live blog: ++ Nuclear power plant visit by...

Stability Pakistan Party? – Naibaat

They approve agrarian jurisdiction, as well as peasants...

Course of the US central bank: does the...

Shaoyang City Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition and Performance...

The use of medicines increased among the citizens...

From Cesar they urge the union of civil...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy