El Nino Alert!The world will face high temperature “baked” experience_Guangming.com

The high temperature weather in the northern region temporarily eased on the 12th. However, starting from the 13th, most areas in the north will be affected by the high temperature again, and the local maximum temperature can reach above 38°C.

According to meteorological satellite monitoring, the high temperature weather process first appeared in the North China Plain. From tomorrow to the weekend, the high temperature will continue to develop in the north, and the range will continue to expand. Among them, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Henan, and Shandong will have areas of high-temperature weather, and the highest temperature in many places in Hebei and Henan will reach above 38°C.

After the 15th, the range of high temperature will also extend to Inner Mongolia and Northeast China. This high temperature process lasted a long time for the North China Plain, and the number of consecutive high temperature days in some places can reach 5 to 6 days. For the northeast region, this hot weather process will also promote the process of entering summer. The public should pay attention to sunstroke prevention and sun protection when traveling, and drink plenty of water to avoid heatstroke.

Zhu Dingzhen, senior engineer at the China Meteorological Administration:Judging from the forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, that is, on the 15th and 16th, because the development of the warm high-pressure ridge is the most vigorous, so these large areas, that is, North China and the Huanghuai area, will have large areas of temperatures above 35°C. High temperature, but as this warm high-pressure ridge gradually moves eastward, the entire high-temperature area will also undergo a gradual shrinking process.

The All-China Federation of Trade Unions has recently deployed the heatstroke prevention and cooling work for employees, requiring trade unions at all levels to urge employers to implement their main responsibilities to prevent occupational heatstroke incidents. Urge employers to arrange working hours reasonably, provide employees with necessary personal protective equipment and rest places for high-temperature work, and issue high-temperature allowances according to regulations.

Globally, many countries will also experience a high-temperature “baking” experience. A few days ago, relevant meteorological experts from the United States and the United Kingdom have issued warnings that the El Niño climate phenomenon has already appeared, and it is expected that it will reach a moderate to strong level by autumn and winter. Affected by El Niño, the global average temperature may hit a new high next year.

The Associated Press quoted Michelle Leh, a climate expert at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States, as saying that this El Niño phenomenon is one or two months earlier than most previous climate phenomena of this type, “giving it room to grow.” , the probability of developing into a strong El Niño in winter is 56%, and the probability of reaching a super strong level is 25%.

Adam Scaife, head of long-range forecasting at the Met Office, told the BBC that forecasts over the past few months have shown El Niño could reach its strongest by the end of the year, and if a strong El Niño occurs by then, 2024 will likely be the hottest on record year.

And right now, extreme weather caused by climate change is also continuing in various places, and has caused natural disasters in some areas. In Canada, the wildfire situation is so severe that some local officials even warned that the fire may last “all summer.” The US “Wall Street Journal” reported on the 8th that in 2020, forest fires ravaged Australia, and the smoke from the California forest fires also enveloped many cities from Seattle to San Diego. In 2021, wildfires will engulf Greece and in 2022 Portugal. Wildfires like the ones ravaging Canada are becoming more frequent as forests around the world drier against the backdrop of a warming climate.

In recent years, due to the impact of climate change, many glaciers around the world are also melting at an alarming rate. A study published in the “Science” journal shows that about half to more than 80% of the world‘s glaciers are expected to completely melt and disappear by the end of the 20th century. The article stated that the glaciers on the European Alps, the Caucasus Mountains and the American Andes are all likely to be close to “completely disappearing” by the end of this century.

David Rance, a glaciologist at Carnegie Mellon University in the United States: Melting glaciers is currently one of the biggest contributors to global sea level rise. When we consider all the communities and people who live along the coast, among them Already many are experiencing flooding from high tides, and extreme events with storm surges.

The drought and lack of rain have also led to a sharp drop in food production in some countries. In Tunisia, four consecutive years of drought and unseasonal heat have devastated crop production in Tunisia. In Spain, which is known as the “vegetable basket” of Europe, due to the continuous drought, the output of local agricultural products has decreased to varying degrees and prices have risen. Even the Iberico ham, known as the national treasure of Spain, will reduce its production. In India, since June, the temperature in many places has exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. The hot weather has not only affected the production of rice, fruits and vegetables and other crops. At the same time, due to the lack of sufficient cold chain logistics facilities, etc., a large number of agricultural products deteriorated during transportation.

What exactly is El Niño? How does El Niño affect the climate?

What is El Niño?

Zhu Dingzhen, senior engineer at the China Meteorological Administration:For El Niño, it is actually a phenomenon that the sea temperature in a specific sea area is higher than usual. Under normal circumstances, the airflow is rotating, rising to rain in one place, and falling in another area, where the weather is relatively sunny. After the appearance of El Niño, the area where it rises to rain and the area that sinks will change, thus causing climate disturbance in a certain area.

What disasters will El Niño bring?

Zhu Dingzhen, senior engineer at the China Meteorological Administration:For the whole world, it is possible to cause a large-scale famine. Many places originally had plenty of rain, but this kind of drought appeared, and even more pests and diseases appeared, causing the spread of plague; A completely reversed change in surface distribution will also cause damage to marine organisms and food chains. Of course, some people have analyzed that in El Niño years, because it will be relatively warm and there will be more droughts, forest and grassland fires in these arid and rainless areas will There will be more, and the floating objects caused at this time will pollute and affect our health.

How will El Niño affect our climate?

Zhu Dingzhen, senior engineer at the China Meteorological Administration:After the emergence of El Niño, the impact on our country has four aspects statistically. One is that there will be a high probability of warm winter weather; the other is that in summer, there will be a distribution of hot north and cool south; Southern floods and northern droughts tend to occur in the years when El Niño develops; because the sea temperature in the Northwest Pacific Ocean is a relatively cold cycle, the possibility of typhoons forming in these areas will be reduced.

[

责编：肖春芳 ]