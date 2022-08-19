In South Tyrol 210 new infections and no deaths

There are 210 cases of covid registered in South Tyrol. This was announced by the provincial health authority in the daily bulletin, following the analysis of 92 pcr swabs (3 positive) and 1,406 antigen tests (207 positive). Even today there are no victims, the number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains stable at 1,521. The weekly incidence is slightly down, today at 185 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (-14 compared to yesterday). The new healed are 278, the people in quarantine or home isolation 2,385 (-68). As of yesterday, 45 patients were hospitalized in the area’s hospitals and none in intensive care.

Tuscany, another 12 deaths and 1,048 new cases

Another 1,048 new cases (average age 52 years, positive / swab ratio 13.7%) and another 12 deaths from Covid in Tuscany at 24 hours. The latest victims were 4 in the Pisa area, 3 in Florence, 2 in Grosseto, 1 in the areas of Massa Carrara, Livorno and Arezzo. The total of deaths rises to 10,601 people since the beginning of the epidemic (+ 0.1% on the total of the previous day). The new cases bring to 1,365,141 the total positives recorded since the beginning. Even those recovered – who were 1,490 with negative swabs – grew by 0.1% of the total and reached 1,270,715. The currently positive are 83,825 today (-0.5% compared to yesterday). Among them there are 381 inpatients (-31 people the balance between admissions and discharges on yesterday, -7.5%) of which 16 in intensive care (-1 person the balance between admissions and discharges on yesterday, equal to -5.9 %). Other 83,444 positive people are in isolation at home with “mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment – the Region states in its daily report -, or are symptom-free” (-423 on yesterday, equal to -0.5%).

768 positives and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia 768 positivity to Covid were ascertained from 4,375 swabs, of which 167 from 1,835 molecular swabs and 601 from 2,540 antigenic swabs; 3 deaths were recorded, 1 in Udine, 1 in Trieste and 1 in Pordenone. Five people are hospitalized in intensive care, 200 in the other wards. The incidence over 7 days (per 100 thousand inhabitants) is equal to 378.1. The data was communicated by the Central Directorate for Health, Social Policies and Disability of the Region. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg 468,764 positivity have been ascertained, while the deaths have been 5,322.

In Puglia 5 deaths and 1,539 cases, 14.1% of the tests

Today in Puglia there are 1,539 new cases of positivity to Covid out of 10,846 tests performed in the last 24 hours for an incidence of 14.1%. Five people have died. The new cases were detected in the provinces of Bari (343), Bat (94), Brindisi (158), Foggia (200), Lecce (460), Taranto (228). Other 52 people who test positive in Puglia are resident outside the region, while for another four cases the province to which they belong is unknown. Of the 33,913 people currently positive, 320 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday 329) and 17 in intensive care (yesterday 18).

The hospitalized in Umbria still go down, 9 fewer

Covid hospitalized in Umbria still drop to 163 and therefore nine fewer on Thursday and with a decrease of 15.7 percent on a weekly basis, where there are still two places occupied in intensive care and no other deaths from the virus are recorded. This is the picture on the Region’s website. On the last day, 410 new positives and 634 cured were certified, with the currently positives now 5,201, 224 fewer. 2,248 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 18.2 percent, down from 20.1 percent on the same day last week.