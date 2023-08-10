Valledupar woke up without water again: What is happening?

Valledupar woke up again without water on the morning of this Thursday, August 10. This was reported through social networks by many users of the Public Services Company, Emdupar. It is not the first time in the week.

Last Tuesday, August 8, users reported that they did not have the services. But why are they removing water service throughout the city. Through its social networks, Emdupar assured that, in the face of turbidities that exceed the limits decide to close the plant.

“We inform the community that the Plant was closed at dawn due to turbidities that exceed the parameters. We are working so that by lowering the turbidity to values ​​that allow us to restart the system without problems we can bring you the essential service”, they published in Twitter.

We inform the community that the Plant was closed at dawn due to turbidities that exceed the parameters.

We are working so that by lowering the turbidity to values ​​that allow us to restart the system without problems, we can bring you the essential service.@superservicios pic.twitter.com/QnxG7d00tk — Emdupar SA-ESP (@EmduparESP) August 10, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

