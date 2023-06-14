[Actual Test]Equipped with M2 Max and M2 Ultra, the powerful performance of the new Apple Mac Studio is the first to experience- ezone.hk – Teaching Evaluation- New Product Test

At the 2023 WWDC Developers Conference, Apple announced that the next-generation Apple Mac Studio will be equipped with the latest M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips. This time, ezone.hk received the real device very quickly, and we will unbox and test the Apple Mac Studio (Apple M2 Max chip) with everyone!

At the WWDC Developers Conference in 2023, Apple announced the launch of the next-generation Apple Mac Studio equipped with the latest M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, claiming to improve user productivity and computer speed. The new Mac Studio has a boxy, three-dimensional design and is heavier than previous models. Users can choose between the M2 Max and the M2 Ultra, both of which have up to 192GB of memory and are six times faster than the most powerful Intel iMac. M2 Max is equipped with 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU, while M2 Ultra is equipped with 24-core CPU and up to 76-core GPU, with excellent media encoding, decoding and storage performance.



Appearance and configuration of Apple Mac Studio

The appearance of the new version of Mac Studio is like the heightened version of Mac mini, with a square and three-dimensional design, which is quite heavy in the hand, and the packaging is quite ceremonial.

Apple once again uses Apple Silicon in its flagship products. There will be a choice of M2 Max and M2 Ultra chip models, and a maximum memory of 192GB can be selected. Mac Studio with the M2 Ultra is 3x faster than the previous generation Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra and 6x more powerful than the most powerful Intel-based iMac.

The new version of Mac Studio (M2 Ultra) is equipped with 6 Thunderbolt 4 ports (up to 40Gb/s); and M2 Max also has 2 USB-C ports (up to 10Gb/s), both of which also support 10GbE data network transmission, 2 USB-A and HDMI ports, capable of native DisplayPort output, also supports ultra-high-speed Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3; equipped with SD card slot, convenient for users to display videos or photos directly on Mac Studio.

M2 Max data performance

M2 Max and M2 Ultra are also made by the second-generation 5nm chip process. The biggest difference between the two lies in the number of cores of the CPU and GPU. M2 Max is mainly equipped with 12-core CPU, including 8 high-efficiency cores and 4 energy-saving cores, its performance is 20% faster than M1 Max and 38-core GPU, its performance is 30% faster than M1 Max, 16-core neural network engine, up to 400GB/ s memory bandwidth, 96GB memory.

In terms of media engines, M2 Max is mainly equipped with H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW hardware acceleration, video decoding engine, 2 video encoding engines and 2 ProRes encoding and decoding engines. As far as storage space is concerned, the M2 Max is equipped with a 512GB SSD and can also be upgraded to 1TB, 2TB, 4TB or 8TB.

M2 Max measured performance

This time, the editor will try out “Geekbench6” and “3D mark” for benchmarking. The first is the “Geekbench6” data, the M2 Max’s multi-core CPU performance is close to 15,000 points,

The GPU also has a performance of nearly 75,000 points, and the data performance is strong!

Secondly, M2 Max also scored 10020 points in the “3D mark” Wild Life Extreme test, which is quite impressive!

In addition, the editor also used “Blackmagic Diskspeedtest” to test the reading speed of M2 Max. The results show that the H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW media engines of M2 Max also have good reading speed.

M2 Ultra data performance

The M2 Ultra chip is composed of 2 M2 Max chips. M2 Max is mainly equipped with 24-core CPU, including 16 high-efficiency cores and 8 energy-saving cores. In addition, M2 Ultra is equipped with up to 76 next-generation core GPUs and a 32-core neural network engine, which claims to deliver 31.6 trillion actions per second. Its machine learning performance is twice that of M2 Max, and it provides a memory bandwidth of up to 800GB/s. 192GB of memory.

In terms of media engines, M2 Ultra is also equipped with H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW hardware acceleration. The special feature is that M2 Ultra is equipped with 2 video decoding engines, 4 video encoding engines and 4 ProRes encoding and decoding engines. As far as storage is concerned, the M2 Ultra comes with a 1TB SSD, or can be upgraded to 2TB, 4TB or 8TB.

It is worth mentioning that M2 Ultra is 3 to 6 times ahead of the previously launched Apple Silicon in terms of performance data in video editing and 3D production. It is indeed powerful!

