Your Android phone doesn’t need a third-party cleaning app: how to improve device smoothness?

There have been many reports of malicious Trojans implanted in free tools; the services provided by these apps are often very simple, such as cleaning device memory, improving mobile phone fluency, flashlight, etc. Although many experts have spoken and reminded, there are more than ten apps related to the top 100 apps in Taiwan’s Google Play app category, and there are also many robot comments in the comment area.



Samsung Galaxy phones provide device maintenance functions / Photo: Idea Technology

Although the censorship of the Apple and Google app stores has become stricter in recent years, there will always be fish that slip through the net. Although it is impossible to prove whether the apps in the ranking harbor malicious programs, in order to prevent the device from being implanted with malicious programs, readers should try to avoid installing third-party cleaning apps, especially unknown app developers. Coupled with the built-in memory cleaning function of many Android phones, installing third-party services only adds to the risk.

When the fluency of your Android phone is obviously slow, there may be insufficient memory space: memory is where the system temporarily stores data. Once the space is insufficient, it may cause slow operation. Fortunately, it is not difficult to solve this kind of problem. Common The solution is to close idle apps, delete infrequently used apps, or free up memory space.

Most Android phones have a built-in function of clearing temporary data, that is, to improve the smoothness of the phone by freeing up memory space. According to different mobile phone brands, the way to turn on the function is also different. In Samsung’s case, click “Battery and Device Maintenance” in “Settings”, and then click “Optimize Now”; or you can set the “Device Maintenance” widget (Widget) on the desktop like the author.



Image credit/Samsung

Either way, it’s free and ad-free (and no risk of poisoning). However, the above method can only stop the boiling of the soup. If the mobile phone is often not smooth enough, it may be that the model is too old, or the memory is not enough to support your usage habits. The best way is to change a mobile phone that suits you.