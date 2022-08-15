Editor’s note

Race against the times and fly towards the dream. From September 8 to September 18, 2022, Beijing time, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games will be held in Yueyang City.

As the four-yearly Hunan Sports Festival is approaching, Hongwang Sports integrates authoritative materials such as “Hunan Provincial breaking latest news Sports breaking latest news“, “Hunan Sports Historical Materials”, “Hunan Sports Yearbook”, “Hunan Yearbook” and other authoritative materials to launch a series of reports on “Provincial Sports History” , lead everyone to experience the development history of the Hunan Provincial Games, stand on the profound history together, and welcome the glorious future of Hunan sports.

1990 was an important year for Chinese sports. This year, the much-anticipated Beijing Asian Games was held from September 22 to October 7. It was the first time that a comprehensive international sports competition was held in China.

Data map: On September 7, 1990, the torch of the Beijing Asian Games was passed in Changsha, and tens of thousands of citizens greeted the arrival of the torch in Wuyi Square.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

At that time, the country was going all out to bid for the Olympic Games, and the arrival of the Asian Games was quickly expected by the people of the whole country. On September 7, 1990, the torch of the Asian Games came to Changsha to pass, igniting the great enthusiasm of the Hunan people for sports.

Data map: In 1990, “Hunan Daily” reported on the Seventh Provincial Games.

On July 15, before the opening of the Beijing Asian Games, the Hunan Provincial Games also ushered in its seventh event. The current provincial games lasted for nearly two months and ended on September 4. The main events were held in Shaoyang, the main stadium, and the rest of the competition events were scattered in Changsha and other places. Perhaps the brilliance of the Beijing Asian Games was too dazzling at that time, and there were relatively few reports on the current Provincial Games. However, the current Provincial Games presented a gift to the 1990 Beijing Asian Games with solid results.

Data map: The track and field event order book of the 7th Hunan Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

Gymnastics has always been the “fist” event of Hunan sports. In the 7th Provincial Games, Hunan pioneered the “Gymnastics Selection Competition” competition, which has attracted wide attention from the sports circles. This setting promoted the importance of gymnastics in various cities and states in Hunan at that time, and selected a group of good seedlings.

Data map: Track and field competition of the 7th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

In addition, in order to speed up the training of Hunan outstanding athletes’ reserve talents, combined with the layout of Hunan sports events, this year’s Provincial Games has continued the previous reform in the scoring rules – the total score of each delegation is obtained, not simply based on the ranking of each competition. The accumulation also includes additional record-breaking points, contribution points, and additional points for the ranking of key projects. This not only makes the competition system more perfect, but also further stimulates the athletes’ enthusiasm for competition, and comprehensively improves the professional training level of Hunan Amateur Sports School.

Data map: The starting moment of the men’s 100-meter race in the track and field events of the 7th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

At the current provincial games, the performance of the women’s event has been greatly improved, which once again demonstrated the tenacious sportsmanship of the “Xiang girls”. In the final of the 56kg weightlifting class, Loudi female player Zou Fei’e tied the snatch world at this level with 82.5kg. record. In the whole event, a total of 17 people broke 15 provincial records in track and field, weightlifting, swimming and shooting 19 times, 82 people reached the first-level athlete standard, and 12 reached the athlete-level athlete standard.

Data map: Men’s high jump competition in the track and field events of the 7th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

In addition, the current Provincial Games has strengthened the supervision of the competition style and discipline, and made clear disciplinary regulations to prevent false reports of age, drug abuse, “introduction” of players from other provinces, and unfair referees. In order to motivate the participating teams, the selection conditions for the “Sportsmanship Award” were formulated, and various measures were taken to determine the age of young athletes.

Data map: The award ceremony of the basketball project of the 7th Provincial Games.Photo courtesy/Hunan Sports Exhibition Hall

After the provincial games ended, the Beijing Asian Games opened on September 22, 1990. A total of 22 people from Hunan Province were selected for the Chinese sports delegation, participating in gymnastics (Li Jing, Chen Cuiting), shooting (Zhang Qiuping, Yin Weiping), track and field (Zou Sixin, Luo Bin, Zhou Qing, Li Wenhong, Zhou Chaohui), badminton (Tang Jiuhong), tennis (Tang Min, Li Fang, Chen Li), wrestling (Yang Zhizhong), canoeing (Wang Xinqiang, Ning Menghua, Wen Yanfang), rowing (Yao Liping), diving (Xiong Ni), water polo (Gong Dali, Xie Bin), softball (Chen Tian) In 11 competitions, he won a total of 39 rankings, including 23 gold medals, 8 silver medals, 5 bronze medals, 2 fourth places, and 1 fifth place, breaking many Asian Games records and showing great appreciation to the world. It shows the strong strength of Hunan Sports.