You’re ruining your eyes with these widespread but very dangerous habits | Eye doctor alert

Warning from ophthalmologists regarding some widespread habits among the population that are ruining the eyes of many: here’s what to avoid.

Modern society is very different from that of the past, but not all news is good. Some activities carried out repeatedly during everyday life could cause serious damage to the eyesight of each of us. The alarm was raised by the experts themselves.

All of us are led to live a hectic life, made up of many commitments and many activities. For this reason it is not uncommon find yourself in the evening with tired eyes, red and often sore after an intense and prolonged day of work. A condition that especially embraces those who spend many hours in front of the PC.

The eye health it is of great importance and spending a lot of time in front of a monitor is certainly not ideal, as problems can arise in the long run. But what not everyone knows is that in everyday life there are some habits that damage the eyes. The warning was given by ophthalmologists.

Habits that ruin your eyes: Beware of these activities

The experts have indicated 10 common habitsamong the population that could endanger the health of the eyes of each of us. The first is definitely stare at the smartphonethis is because not only is it a monitor, but also because the fonts are smaller and the effort is greater. The advice is to take your eyes off every twenty minutes and rest your eyes.

After a day of work there is no more wrong choice than watching tv or reading at night. This is because the penumbra tires the eyes even more and therefore makes the effort excessive, to be avoided absolutely. Also pay attention to fall asleep in contact lenses as they could cause not only irritation, but a persistent problem over time.

Also avoid rub your eyes as they may cause blood vessels to rupture. Also pay attention toexcessive use of eye drops and follow the ophthalmologist’s instructions. The ophthalmologists’ alarm is also there for those who they don’t wear eyeglasses even if they have small problems: glasses must be worn.

Even one unbalanced diet it could lead to eye problems, since it is known that there are foods for eye health such as those that contain vitamin C, vitamin E, Omega 3 and zinc. Especially for women you have to avoid putting on too much makeup as it may cause irritation or infection.

Among the habits to avoid there is also that of sleep too little, a condition that causes pain, redness, blurred vision and spasms. The last habit to be broken is that of do not make periodic eye examinations why it is important to keep your eyesight under control.