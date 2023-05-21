Home » You’re ruining your eyes with these widespread but very dangerous habits | Eye doctor alert
Health

You’re ruining your eyes with these widespread but very dangerous habits | Eye doctor alert

by admin
You’re ruining your eyes with these widespread but very dangerous habits | Eye doctor alert

Warning from ophthalmologists regarding some widespread habits among the population that are ruining the eyes of many: here’s what to avoid.

Modern society is very different from that of the past, but not all news is good. Some activities carried out repeatedly during everyday life could cause serious damage to the eyesight of each of us. The alarm was raised by the experts themselves.

Habits that lead to vision problems – Nursenews.it

All of us are led to live a hectic life, made up of many commitments and many activities. For this reason it is not uncommon find yourself in the evening with tired eyes, red and often sore after an intense and prolonged day of work. A condition that especially embraces those who spend many hours in front of the PC.

The eye health it is of great importance and spending a lot of time in front of a monitor is certainly not ideal, as problems can arise in the long run. But what not everyone knows is that in everyday life there are some habits that damage the eyes. The warning was given by ophthalmologists.

Habits that ruin your eyes: Beware of these activities

The experts have indicated 10 common habitsamong the population that could endanger the health of the eyes of each of us. The first is definitely stare at the smartphonethis is because not only is it a monitor, but also because the fonts are smaller and the effort is greater. The advice is to take your eyes off every twenty minutes and rest your eyes.

See also  Psoriasis, advice to patients to take care of the skin "on their own" - breaking latest news
The 10 habits to avoid eye health problems
The 10 habits to avoid for eye health to get ruined – Nursenews.it

After a day of work there is no more wrong choice than watching tv or reading at night. This is because the penumbra tires the eyes even more and therefore makes the effort excessive, to be avoided absolutely. Also pay attention to fall asleep in contact lenses as they could cause not only irritation, but a persistent problem over time.

Also avoid rub your eyes as they may cause blood vessels to rupture. Also pay attention toexcessive use of eye drops and follow the ophthalmologist’s instructions. The ophthalmologists’ alarm is also there for those who they don’t wear eyeglasses even if they have small problems: glasses must be worn.

Even one unbalanced diet it could lead to eye problems, since it is known that there are foods for eye health such as those that contain vitamin C, vitamin E, Omega 3 and zinc. Especially for women you have to avoid putting on too much makeup as it may cause irritation or infection.

Among the habits to avoid there is also that of sleep too little, a condition that causes pain, redness, blurred vision and spasms. The last habit to be broken is that of do not make periodic eye examinations why it is important to keep your eyesight under control.

You may also like

Non-repayable grants Ecological transition: Call TOCC

Cate Blanchett at the Cannes Film Festival: «Here’s...

Single medical centre: this is how healthcare “helps”...

50,000 march along the seafront of Naples

Fertilize tomatoes with yeast and sugar and make...

In Naples the procession to say no to...

Meloni: “Training of Ukrainian pilots? We don’t have...

Yoga to have Goddess legs

Beijing at the G7, ‘Taiwan is an internal...

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, gameplay videos taken from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy