F1: Perez on pole in Miami, Leclerc with a block and seventh

Sergio Perez takes the pole position of the United States GP (third in his career) with skill and a bit of luck. The one that world championship leader Max Verstappen lacked. The Dutchman, after having risked a spin, didn’t have time to relaunch his Red Bull and will start from ninth. The mistake made by Charles Leclerc, who lost the rear of the Ferrari and ended the race against the wall, led to the red flag being displayed with 1’36” left at the end of Q3. At that moment Perez (Red Bull) was in the lead , followed by Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. Behind Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari (best qualifying this year) and Kevin Magnussen’s Haas. Positions crystallized by Leclerc’s accident and ‘blocked’ grid, with Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and George Russell (Mercedes) in the third row. Leclerc in fourth and Esteban Ocon (Alpine). Right from the start, the Miami asphalt reserves surprises for the drivers, who in Q1 see the times improve at a dizzying pace. They all start with red tires and at the end of 15 minutes the best time is from Verstappen, followed by Sainz, Perez and Leclerc. Fifth is a surprising Magnussen with Hass. Qualifying for Q2 with a pounding heart for the Mercedes. Hamilton and Russell stay out until the last minute, then pass with the sixth and the 11th time. McLaren collects a double elimination. Q2 equally exciting, even if the top positions don’t change much. Verstappen precedes Leclerc, Alonso, Sainz and Perez. The second qualifying makes an excellent ‘victim’: it is Hamilton who will start thirteenth tomorrow. Albon, Hulkenberg, Zhou and De Vries also remain out. But the twists are in store for them in the sensational epilogue of Q3.

Read the full article on ANSA.it