Home Health youtuber trains with video games in virtual reality
Health

youtuber trains with video games in virtual reality

by admin
youtuber trains with video games in virtual reality

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, in which he says he realized his bad physical shape (derived, in part, from sitting for hours in front of video games eating junk food), streamer Skooch decided to challenge himself testing how much he could improve his fitness just by playing fitness-themed video games.

Not having much space to train in the basement of his home, the player has chosen to use some virtual reality devices and some console accessories such as Nintendo Switch. “I wanted to develop the world‘s first ‘gamer body’, created only and only through video games,” she said. “Virtual reality gaming is almost like magic, but there are many other games that can get your heart racing.”

Skooch then began his workout schedule by playing Beat Saber: “I thought relaxing to music was the easiest way to burn calories,” she explained. “The first day was much more tiring than I expected“. As the days went by, the sacrifice turned into a healthy routine, with unexpected effects. “It gave me a reason to get up from my gaming desk and do something that was actually good for my body,” he reiterated Skooch.

Standing and having to wave your arms for hours every day is exhausting and time consuming. So, being able to cut that time down and still burn calories was a great feeling.” However, lest it get too monotonous and bored, the youtuber has also decided to try his hand at fitness games such as Ring Fit Adventure. “These games weren’t as effective at burning fat, but it didn’t matter…a bad workout is better than no workout,” she said.

See also  fitness fanatic father arrested

At the start of the challenge, Skooch weighed in at around 85 pounds. After a month of solely playing fitness video games, with no further workouts or changes to his diet, he dropped to 80. “The results on my body haven’t really been drastic,” the streamer said. “The goal was to see if I could improve my fitness using video games alone, and I seem to have done it quite well. One step is infinitely better than zero, so as long as you take a step, you’re going in the right direction.”

You may also like

Abolition of limited numbers would be a mortal...

High cholesterol in menopause – Woman Silhouette

Moratti at Cna Lombardia: “Healthcare and territorial medicine...

Is eating oranges every day good for you?...

BASIC IT, NEW COURSES AT THE DIGITAL GYM...

Syncytial virus, boom in children under 2 years

Gimbe, Covid in decline. In 7 days -38.2%...

MY REGION IS: FOR GENDER MEDICINE

Pope Francis: “Health is not a luxury”. Then...

Proximity medicine, home telemedicine for the frail –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy