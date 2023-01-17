In recent years, various RGB lighting effects have become popular in computer components, and now this craze has also come to mobile phones. Nothing Phone (1), which has already attracted the attention of many enthusiasts since its debut, uses the most dazzling transparent elements of technology products as the main feature, giving the phone a different new look, and the topic continues.

Nothing is a technology company headquartered in London. The brand mission is to “remove the barriers between people and technology“. Family sharing, the first mobile phone product based on this concept, Nothing Phone (1), was born.

Nothing is a new brand created by Pei Yu, the founder of One Plus. Although the brand literally means “nothing mobile phone”, you can feel the interesting and unique taste from many designs. Transparent material, you can see the design of the back panel of the mobile phone and the trendy Glyph light bar, clean and neat with a handsome sense of technology.

Body Specifications

This phone is equipped with a Qualcomm S778G+ 2.5GHz octa-core processor, supports 5G dual card dual standby, and has a built-in Android 12 operating system. It will be officially launched on July 22, 2022. Divided into three RAM+ROM capacity versions, which are: 8+128, 8+256, 12+256.

The body is equipped with a 6.5-inch OLED Corning Gorilla Glass material touch screen, supports HDR10+, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 500 nit brightness (1200 nit peak brightness), 60Hz-120Hz adaptive update rate, and a maximum touch sampling rate of 240Hz .

In terms of appearance, Nothing Phone (1) is divided into black and white versions. The first impression of the appearance is that it is very similar to the iPhone in the next shed. The size is 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3mm and the weight is about 193.5g. , with 33W PD3.0 fast charging technology, and IP53 waterproof and dustproof specifications.

The biggest selling point of Nothing Phone (1) is naturally the transparent back panel design on the back of the fuselage, and the Glyph lighting function with up to 900 LEDs. The most interesting and topical product in the Andoird camp in recent years.

I actually used several running software to test the performance specifications of Nothing Phone (1), and scored 2,827 in 3D Mark’s Wild Life, and 5,559 in Sling Shot Extreme mode.

In the Geekbench 5 test, Nothing Phone (1) scored 826 and 2,860 in single-core and multi-core respectively, and 3,036 in Vulkan mode, which is equivalent to an upper-middle-level running score, confirming Nothing Phone (1) is not only good-looking, but also quite functional internally.

Lens Specifications

Nothing Phone (1) uses a 50-megapixel standard lens with an aperture of f/1.88, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an aperture of f/2.2, and two lenses to form the main lens; as for the front lens, it uses a 16-megapixel pixel, aperture f/2.45 specifications.

Nothing Phone (1) has quite a variety of video recording functions. The video recording supports [email protected] FPS, and it is equipped with shooting modes such as panoramic night, portrait, beauty depth of field, HDR, and live photos, allowing users to freely choose their favorite shooting modes to create. The shooting interface is also considered simple, only the necessary functions are displayed on the screen, there are no other fancy modes, and the functions are quite simple.

Nothing Phone (1) In the actual test of the camera, the hair color is beautiful, the quality of night shots is stable, the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto end are not bad, the shooting is quite smooth and the image quality is also excellent, and there is not too much noise around the photos Point, of course, it is also good-looking to take selfies.

summary

Nothing Phone (1) is the first product of the Nothing brand mobile phone. According to various test results, not only the performance is good, but the price is also quite simple. There is almost no more eye-catching rival than the Nothing Phone (1) in the same price range.

As Nothing has made a name for itself with the constantly-talking Nothing Phone (1), we can expect more interesting and innovative products to be launched in the future. 1) would be an option worth considering.

Model: Tangtang

Special Thanks: Nothing