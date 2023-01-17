Home Sports Berrettini-Murray live at the Australian Open –
Berrettini-Murray live at the Australian Open –

Berrettini-Murray live at the Australian Open –

At the Rod Laver Arena the most intriguing match of the first round. The blue has won the last three direct clashes

The highlight will arrive late at night. Around 4.30 in Italy all eyes will be on central court, the Rod Laver Arena, where one of the most interesting first-round matches will take place, if not the one with the greatest appeal: Matteo Berrettini will challenge Andy Murray. The two meet again after the third round match at the US Open, won by The Hammer in four sets. The balance says 3-1 for the blue. “It’s a difficult draw – explains Murray -, but last year I didn’t feel as good as I do now on the eve of a Grand Slam. I’m ready to face a top player at the start of a major. I know where I am. I’m physically better compared to the last time we met, at the US Open, and I’m playing better. Obviously I hope I’ve learned something useful from our last confrontations.”

