“At the moment we can’t be candidates for winning the cup, because we have so many difficulties as well as so many absences. We have to be good at bringing the match to our side, with them who are more used to this type of match. If I think about the final victory, I say that West Ham and Villarreal are at a higher level than us, so we’re just thinking about going through.”

On the second lines

“I expect something more from those who have played little. We have the etiquette of the team that makes little turnover but we play up to 21 players in a few games”.

On the absent

“We’re talking about seasonal ailments. Milinkovic wasn’t in presentable conditions and just worked out in the gym. Zaccagni has a very high fever, while Romagnoli is recovering and we are waiting for him. Pedro will be able to train with a special mask. Marcos Antonio is also sick, but not like Milinkovic let’s say”.

About the referee

“I always expect good refereeing but often at the end of the match they force me to say the opposite. I never want to know who the referee is, because otherwise it affects me.”

Sul Cluj

“It will be up to them to take countermeasures and they will certainly change their attitude. It’s a pity they didn’t increase their advantage in the first leg and for this reason they will believe it so much”.

About Property

“I don’t tell you whether he’s playing or not just because we’re in Romania; I never tell my colleagues in Rome. Not even the players know who will play.”

On the difficulty away

“Everyone notices when you lose but in the league we went 11 months without losing away and nobody talked about it. I can’t criticize their pitch given ours and given the weather I have to say that I expected worse anyway.”