Business

Boom in requests again for today’s Btp auction. Today the Treasury allocated securities for a total of 5.25 billion euros, at the top of the range which was 4.25-5.25 billion. In detail, the two-year Btp (maturity 28 March 2025) was allocated for 3.75 billion euros (against a request for more than 5.6 billion euros), with a rate of 3.67%. The coverage ratio was 1.51.

The 10-year BTP (maturity 15 May 2033) saw the allocation of securities for 1.5 billion with a yield of +2.19% (+16 bp compared to the previous auction). The coverage ratio was 1.43.

